STORY: Armed with selfie sticks and phones, tourists squeeze along a viewpoint to watch the Greek island of Santorini's famed sunset.

"I always wanted to come here. Actually, this has been my dream since high school."

But for many of Santorini's 20,000 permanent residents, mass tourism is ruining the once idyllic island of quaint villages and pristine beaches.

Some 3.4 people million visited the island last year, according to mayor Nikos Zorzos, putting pressure on its outdated infrastructure and pricing islanders out of the housing market.

He wants authorities not to allow even one more bed on the island and to cap cruise ship visitors at 8,000 a day, down from around 17,000 now.

Georgios Damigos runs a hotel his parents opened in the 1980s.

"I know for a fact that our standards of living have gone down. It's as simple as that. Because when you increase the number of visitors 20 times...we are on a small island, Santorini has a surface of 70 square kilometres. So what kind of infrastructure do you need to impose on this small island in order to cope with an increase of 30 times the number, without creating a monster?"

As protests against excessive tourism erupt in other top tourist destinations like Venice and Barcelona, Santorini is one of the starkest examples of how hoards of visitors can impact a place.

But for others on Santorini, more visitors are good news.

Vice president of Santorini's trade association Alexandros Pelekanos says with better infrastructure, the island could cope with an even bigger number.

"Do we want money or not?" he says. "You can't have your peace and quiet and make money."

Santorini's tourism boom is echoed across Greece.

National tourism revenues rose 16% in the first five months of this year, data shows, and 2024 is forecast to outstrip last year's record 33 million arrivals.