Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Greece's exit from enhanced EU scrutiny ends 12 years of pain - PM

08/20/2022 | 05:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: NATO Summit in Madrid

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's exit on Saturday from the European Union's so-called enhanced surveillance framework for its economy ends 12 years of pain and allows the country greater freedom in policy making, its prime minister said.

Greece's economic performance and policies have been closely monitored under the framework since 2018 to ensure it implemented reforms promised under three international bailouts - totalling more than 260 billion euros ($261 billion) - from the European Union and the IMF between 2010 and 2015.

EU officials had confirmed Saturday's exit earlier this month, saying Athens had delivered on the bulk of its commitments.

"A 12-year cycle that brought pain to citizens now closes," Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement. "Exiting the enhanced surveillance framework means greater national leeway in our economic choices".

Greece was hit with waves of pension cuts, spending constraint, tax increases and bank controls after it was forced to seek its first bailout in 2010. The economy shrank 25% during the bailouts.

Since exiting them in 2018, the country has relied solely on the markets for its financing needs.

The surveillance framework was intended to ensure the continued adoption of measures to tackle potential sources of economic difficulty and structural reforms to support sustainable economic growth.

Greece's emergence from the enhanced surveillance will also bring closer the country's goal of regaining an "investment grade" credit rating, Mitsotakis said.

($1 = 0.9966 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas Editing by George Georgiopoulos and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19aGreece's exit from enhanced EU scrutiny ends 12 years of pain - PM
RE
04:56aFear for future after mass die-off of fish in Poland's Oder river
RE
04:55aIndonesia to brief media on first confirmed monkeypox case
RE
04:49aFear for future after mass die-off of fish in Poland's Oder river
RE
04:39aUnidentified attackers seize control of hotel in Somali capital
RE
04:36aAt least 12 killed in Somalia hotel siege, intelligence officer says
RE
03:38aChina's Chongqing deserted amidst intense heat
RE
03:16aIndonesia will not increase subsidised fuel prices in Q3 - CNBC Indonesia
RE
03:16aMexico arrests former top prosecutor in 2014 missing students case
RE
02:47aTwo more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey's defence ministry says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan's Mitsui nears decision to join new Sakhalin-2 operator -Nikkei
2Petrobras : on the sale of assets in refining and logistics August 19, ..
3China's July Russian coal imports hit 5-yr high as West shuns Moscow
4Blasts hit Russian-held areas far from Ukraine war front
5Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters ..

HOT NEWS