Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Greece says it's open to talks with Turkey once provocations end

10/02/2022 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - NATO foreign ministers meeting, in Berlin

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece wants to have a constructive dialogue with Turkey based on international law but its Aegean neighbour must halt its unprecedented escalation of provocations, the Greek foreign minister said on Sunday.

The two countries - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies but historic foes - have been at odds for decades over a range of issues, including where their continental shelves start and end, overflights in the Aegean Sea and divided Cyprus.

"It is up to Turkey to choose if it will come to such a dialogue or not, but the basic ingredient must be a de-escalation," Nikos Dendias told Proto Thema newspaper in an interview.

Last month, the European Union voiced concern over statements by Turkish President Tayip Erdogan accusing Greece, an EU member, of occupying demilitarised islands in the Aegean and saying Turkey was ready to "do what is necessary" when the time came.

"The one responsible for a de-escalation is the one causing the escalation, which is Turkey," Dendias said.

He blamed Ankara for increased provocations with a rhetoric of false and legally baseless claims, "even personal insults".

Turkey has sharply increased its overflights and violations of Greek airspace, Dendias told the paper, adding that its behaviour seems to be serving a "revisionist narrative" that it promotes consistently.

He said Turkish claims that Greece cannot be an equal interlocutor diplomatically, politically and militarily violates the basic rule of foreign relations - the principle of euality among nations.

"It is an insulting approach that ranks various countries as more or less equal," Dendias said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PROTO CORPORATION -1.90% 1030 Delayed Quote.-24.98%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.02% 18.5 Delayed Quote.38.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:51aUK's King Charles, stepping back from campaigning, will not go to Egypt climate summit
RE
09:42aUkraine advance in Lyman shows it can push back Russian forces -NATO chief
RE
09:31aGreece says it's open to talks with Turkey once provocations end
RE
09:28aDubai's MAF puts district cooling assets sale on hold -sources
RE
09:16aFlorida, Carolinas face daunting recovery after Hurricane Ian
RE
09:16aFlorida, Carolinas face daunting recovery after Hurricane Ian
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Investors expect no peace in U.S. stocks until bond gyrations subside
RE
08:50aUK's Truss changes rules to cut red tape for more small firms
RE
08:41aUK's King Charles, stepping back from campaigning, will not go to Egypt climate summit
RE
08:38aBrazil's top election candidates cast their votes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT
2China JD.com founder Liu settles U.S. rape civil suit
3Gazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Sunday
4Stellantis boss expects chip supply to remain 'complicated' until end 2..
5REUTERS-SCHEDULE/…

HOT NEWS