Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Greece sees 2021 tourism recovering after strong Jan-Aug - minister

11/14/2021 | 05:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATHENS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Greece has seen revenues from its key tourist industry in the eight months to August reach half of 2019 levels, its tourism minister said in an interview published on Sunday, in line with the government's projection earlier in the year.

As COVID-19 brought global travel to a standstill, Greek tourism, which accounts for about a fifth of the economy, suffered its worst year on record in 2020 with just 7 million visitors bringing in revenues of 4 billion euros.

But as the Mediterranean tourist hotspot opened its doors to foreign travellers in May, government and industry officials said they were hoping for 40-50% of 2019 revenues which saw 33 million visitors bringing in a record 18 billion euros revenue.

"From January up to August, arrivals were up by 79.2% and corresponding receipts (rose) by 135.7% compared to the same period in 2020, which corresponds to 50% of receipts for 2019 as a whole," Vassilis Kikilias told To Vima newspaper.

"We are on track to achieve receipts of more than 10 billion euros," he added.

After Greece lifted most of its pandemic-related restrictions before its key summer tourist season, a growing number of foreign visitors poured into the country this summer.

"We have not counted final takings yet," Kikilias said, adding that September, October and November were also busy months.

Greece has been banking on tourism to drive a recovery after a recession shrunk the economy by 9% last year. Under its 2022 draft budget, the government projected the economy will grow by 6.1% this year.

Last week, the EU Commission revised its economic forecasts for Greece, seeing the country's economic output growing at a faster pace of 7.1% this year.

Speaking to a Greek television station on Saturday, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said that the final budget, due to be submitted to the parliament in the coming days, will include an estimate that will be closer to the Commission's projections. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:54aJuggernauts grab spotlight from jumbos at Dubai Airshow
RE
06:10aWORLD BANK : Visiting Kazakhstan, World Bank Vice President Pledges Continued Support to Key Reforms, Resilient Recovery
PU
05:36aGreece sees 2021 tourism recovering after strong Jan-Aug - minister
RE
05:06aRussia starts missile supplies to India despite U.S. sanctions risk
RE
04:54aEU to broaden Belarus sanctions on Monday - Borrell
RE
04:50aARGUS MEDIA : Lukoil submits development plan for new Iraq oil field
PU
03:14aChina regulator proposes cybersecurity review for some Hong Kong IPOs
RE
03:05aEgypt's GASC seeks vegetable oils in tender for arrival Jan 10-30
RE
02:55aAlgeria to introduce VAT tax on sugar to cut imports
RE
02:49aNigeria's Ibom Air nears order for at least 10 Airbus A220 jets - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Jetmakers push freighters as industry gathers in Dubai
2Tesla's Musk says stock sale impact 'closer to tax maximization'
3Turboprop maker ATR to pick upgraded engines -sources
4Russia starts missile supplies to India despite U.S. sanctions risk
5China regulator proposes cybersecurity review for some Hong Kong IPOs

HOT NEWS