Greece teams up with Egypt on gas supply, infrastructure

ATHENS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Greece and Egypt agreed on
Thursday to expand their cooperation in the supply of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) and examine the possibility of constructing a
subsea gas pipeline between the two countries, the Greek energy
ministry said.
Greece, which mainly imports gas from Algeria, Azerbaijan,
Russia and Turkey, has been looking to diversify its resources
and become an energy hub in southeastern Europe.
The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding in Cairo
on Thursday as a step towards specific agreements between Greek
and Egyptian companies, the Greek energy ministry said in a
statement.
Last month, Greece and Egypt agreed on a plan to build an
undersea cable linking their electricity grids.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Barbara Lewis)