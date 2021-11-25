Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Greece teams up with Egypt on gas supply, infrastructure

11/25/2021 | 10:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATHENS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Greece and Egypt agreed on Thursday to expand their cooperation in the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and examine the possibility of constructing a subsea gas pipeline between the two countries, the Greek energy ministry said.

Greece, which mainly imports gas from Algeria, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey, has been looking to diversify its resources and become an energy hub in southeastern Europe.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding in Cairo on Thursday as a step towards specific agreements between Greek and Egyptian companies, the Greek energy ministry said in a statement.

Last month, Greece and Egypt agreed on a plan to build an undersea cable linking their electricity grids.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:44aWTO chief sees global supply chain problems as 'transitory'
RE
10:18aSwedish Parliament to Vote Again on Magdalena Andersson as PM
DJ
10:17aToronto index up as energy, technology shares gain
RE
10:10aZimbabwe targets small deficits, lower inflation in budget speech
RE
10:05aAnalysis-Spain close to reversal of post-crisis labour reforms
RE
09:59aTech reboots shares, dollar takes Thanksgiving breather
RE
09:45aReliance, Aramco call off $15 billion deal amid valuation differences, sources say
RE
09:40aUk says analysis by uk health security agency in women giving birth reinforced international evidence covid-19 vaccines have good safety record in pregnant women
RE
09:20aOil eases, focus on OPEC+ response to U.S.-led oil release
RE
09:19aChina, OPEC cool on U.S. bid to tame oil prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1More Fed officials open to speeding up bond-buying taper, rates liftoff
2EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Rise on Wall Street Gains
3China criticizes U.S. for putting Chinese firms on trade blacklist
4Kuwait reaffirms support for OPEC+ agreement -state news agency
5ENEL : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS