Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Greece urges cuts in peak-hour use of energy-intensive appliances

10/27/2022 | 05:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Greece reduces illumination to save energy due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek consumers should cut use of energy-hungry appliances during peak hours to help save at least 5% of energy over the winter, its energy minister said on Thursday.

The comments come after EU countries agreed to a mandatory target to cut electricity consumption from December to March so as to tame surging energy prices that are stoking inflation and driving up consumers' bills.

"Everyone's effort will be to cut the use of energy-intensive appliances between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., which can be used over the remaining hours during the day," Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said in a televised message.

Like other European countries, Greece is grappling with a sharp rise in power bills in recent months, driven by rocketing gas prices that have been exacerbated by Russia's seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine.

So far, it has allotted more than 9 billion euros to power subsidies and other measures since last September to help people pay utility bills.

Greece has raised more than 2.3 billion euros from a cap since July on power producers' windfall revenues to help fund the subsidies.

It will soon legislate new steps to recover part of such revenues from power suppliers also, Skrekas said.

Subsidies for electricity bills adopted since last year will continue for November at a cost of 430 million euros, he added.

The subsidy will reach 238 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) for the majority of homes, which consume up to 500 kilowatt hours (KWh) of electricity a month.

Those who cut average daily consumption by 15% from last year will get a further 50-euro subsidy per MWh, Skrekas said.

For businesses consuming more than 2,000 KWh, the subsidy will reach 50 euros per MWh, and farmers will get 238 euros per MWh.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:20aShell to avoid UK windfall tax this quarter due to investments, CFO says
RE
05:16aDanske Bank books $1.9 billion provision in Estonia case
RE
05:15aRussia's parliament passes law banning 'LGBT propaganda' between adults
RE
05:12aSweden's Vattenfall braces for cash outflow from margin calls
RE
05:06aU.S. chip industry body urges R&D infrastructure upgrade with Chips Act funds
RE
05:06aGreece urges cuts in peak-hour use of energy-intensive appliances
RE
05:04aSTMicroelectronics Sees EUR/USD at 1.03 Through December -- Currency Comment
DJ
05:03aCampari Q3 sales up 18.6% thanks to robust brand momentum, price hikes
RE
05:02aBiden to warn Republicans will boost inflation in Syracuse
RE
05:01aEDF, set for full-state control, warns again of big losses
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors punish Zuckerberg as costly metaverse pitch falls flat
2Evolution: Interim report January-September 2022
3Twitter shares to be suspended on NYSE as Musk nears takeover
4Volvo Car 3Q Earnings Weighed On by Higher Costs but Demand Remains Rob..
5TotalEnergies Announces the Third 2022 Interim Dividend of 0.69/Share,..

HOT NEWS