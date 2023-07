Greece wildfire evacuees camp on basketball court

Today at 08:57 am Share

STORY: One government official told Reuters 19,000 people had been moved away from their homes and hotels, 3,000 of them by boats. Many of them were assisted by police. There have been no reports of casualties.

Firefighters, backed by aircraft that dropped water, battled three fronts on Sunday, setting up firebreaks to prevent flames from spreading to a dense forest or threatening more residential areas.