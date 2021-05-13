Greece woos foreign tourists ahead of reopening

ATHENS, May 13 (Reuters) - Greece kicked off the formal
start of its tourist season, announcing a multimillion euro
promotional campaign on Thursday aimed at saving its most
important economic sector from a second summer lost to the
coronavirus.
"We are opening our tourist industry to the world," Tourism
Minister Haris Theoharis said at an outdoor news conference held
in front of the spectacular backdrop of the Temple of Poseidon
on Cape Sounion outside Athens.
A series of promotional videos telling stressed out British
office workers and others in need of a break that "All you want
is Greece" will be shown in key markets, vaunting the country's
beaches, historical sites and tavernas.
The summer will be vital for Greece's chances of bringing
its economy out of the coronavirus crisis in manageable shape
following an 8 percent fall in GDP last year as coronavirus
restrictions stifled the vital tourist sector.
Tourists from countries in the European Union as well as
others including Britain, the United States and Israel, will be
allowed to visit as long as they have been vaccinated or can
show negative COVID-19 test results.
The sector, which accounts for about a fifth of Greek output
and employs one in five workers, suffered the most severe plunge
on record last year, seeing revenues drop to 4 billion euros,
less than a quarter of the 18 billion achieved in 2019.
Theoharis, back after a series of foreign visits to promote
Greece, refused to set a target for tourist revenues, saying
only "It will be better than last year".
Travellers returning to Germany and Britain still have to
quarantine, meaning visitor numbers from two of Greece's key
markets are likely to be limited for the moment. But Theoharis
said this week he was optimistic Britain would put Greece on its
"green list" soon.
Greece came through the first wave of the pandemic last year
in comparatively better shape than many other European countries
despite a health service weakened by years of under investment
during the financial crisis.
It suffered badly in the second stage, shutting down much of
the economy towards the end of last year as case numbers surged
and hospitals came under strain. But the government says that
vaccinations, mass testing and sunny outdoor weather will allow
tourists to come safely.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and James Mackenzie
Editing by Alistair Bell)