Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Greece woos foreign tourists ahead of reopening

05/13/2021 | 02:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATHENS, May 13 (Reuters) - Greece kicked off the formal start of its tourist season, announcing a multimillion euro promotional campaign on Thursday aimed at saving its most important economic sector from a second summer lost to the coronavirus.

"We are opening our tourist industry to the world," Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis said at an outdoor news conference held in front of the spectacular backdrop of the Temple of Poseidon on Cape Sounion outside Athens.

A series of promotional videos telling stressed out British office workers and others in need of a break that "All you want is Greece" will be shown in key markets, vaunting the country's beaches, historical sites and tavernas.

The summer will be vital for Greece's chances of bringing its economy out of the coronavirus crisis in manageable shape following an 8 percent fall in GDP last year as coronavirus restrictions stifled the vital tourist sector.

Tourists from countries in the European Union as well as others including Britain, the United States and Israel, will be allowed to visit as long as they have been vaccinated or can show negative COVID-19 test results.

The sector, which accounts for about a fifth of Greek output and employs one in five workers, suffered the most severe plunge on record last year, seeing revenues drop to 4 billion euros, less than a quarter of the 18 billion achieved in 2019.

Theoharis, back after a series of foreign visits to promote Greece, refused to set a target for tourist revenues, saying only "It will be better than last year".

Travellers returning to Germany and Britain still have to quarantine, meaning visitor numbers from two of Greece's key markets are likely to be limited for the moment. But Theoharis said this week he was optimistic Britain would put Greece on its "green list" soon.

Greece came through the first wave of the pandemic last year in comparatively better shape than many other European countries despite a health service weakened by years of under investment during the financial crisis.

It suffered badly in the second stage, shutting down much of the economy towards the end of last year as case numbers surged and hospitals came under strain. But the government says that vaccinations, mass testing and sunny outdoor weather will allow tourists to come safely. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and James Mackenzie Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49pBiden says fuel shortages should ease by this weekend as pipeline restarts
RE
02:43pHyundai to invest $7.4 billion in U.S. by 2025, with electric cars in focus
RE
02:41pWall Street gains as investors 'buy the dip' on upbeat jobs data
RE
02:39pGreece woos foreign tourists ahead of reopening
RE
02:37pU.S. retail gasoline shortages worsen as pipeline attempts restart
RE
02:33pGold rebounds as U.S. Treasury yields ease
RE
02:31pMexico's central bank keeps rate flat in "highly uncertain" environment
RE
02:30pBiden to release first detailed budget proposal on may 27 -spokesman
RE
02:29pFed's Waller wants 'several more months' of data before policy shift debate
RE
02:20pMozambique's economic growth seen at 1.5% in 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin still struggling after Musk's Tesla U-turn
2Tesla's Musk halts use of bitcoin for car purchases
3Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
4TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, BioNTech, Home Depot, Lowe's, Roblox...
5PINDUODUO INC. : PINDUODUO : Anti-monopoly fine pushes Alibaba to first operating loss as public company

HOT NEWS