Greek COVID-19 infections set to hit one-day high

"Today, already in an assessment this morning, we are above 15,000 cases, meaning we will have the highest number of cases as (the Omicron variant) is more contagious," Thanos Plevris told state TV ERT.

There were 9,284 confirmed cases and 66 related deaths a day earlier.

Greece on Monday announced further restrictions from Jan. 3-16 to contain infections, targeting mainly night-time entertainment venues. Authorities had tightened curbs last week, mandating masks in open spaces and banning Christmas and New Year festivities.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)