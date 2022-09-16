Greek Jan-Aug primary budget moves to surplus, beats target

ATHENS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Greece's central government registered a primary budget surplus in the first eight months of the year instead of a targeted deficit, giving the government room for more subsidies ahead of a tough winter due to soaring energy prices.

The surplus was 10 million euros ($10 million) in January-August, finance ministry data showed on Friday.

The result exceeded the government's target for a 5.94 billion euros deficit thanks to higher-than-expected tourism and one-off revenues. The primary budget gap excludes debt-servicing costs.

Based on the latest government projections in April, the primary budget gap is expected to shrink to 2.0% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, from 7.3% of GDP in 2021, before it turns to a surplus next year.

Total revenue for January-August came in at 42.797 billion euros, 17.5% higher than targeted. Spending reached 43.336 billion euros, 193 million euros below target, the data showed.

A better-than-expected summer tourism season and this year's revenue will help alleviate the impact of soaring energy prices on society.

($1 = 1.0047 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas Editing by Mark Potter)