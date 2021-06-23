Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greek Merchant Fleet (Provisional Data), April 2021

06/23/2021 | 05:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

Piraeus, June 23, 2021

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

PRESS RELEASE

GREEK MERCHANT FLEET: April 2021 (Provisional data)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces data on the Greek Merchant Fleet (for vessels of 100 GRT1) for April 2021. Particularly:

  • The Greek Merchant Fleet decreased by 0.9% in April 2021 compared with April 2020. A decrease of 1.0% was recorded in April 2020 compared with April 2019 (Table 1).
  • The gross tonnage of the Greek Merchant Fleet, for vessels of 100 GRT and over, recorded a decrease of 3.4% in April 2021 compared with April 2020. A decrease of 3.2% was recorded in April 2020 compared with April 2019 (Table 1).

Graph 1: Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over: January 2019 - April 2021

1,890

44,000

1,880

43,500

1,870

43,000

Ships

1,860

42,500

GRT

1,850

Number of

42,000

Thousands

1,840

41,500

1,830

41,000

1,820

1,810

40,500

1,800

40,000

Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May June July Aug Sept Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr

2019

2020

2021

Number of Ships

Tonnage

Information on methodological issues:

Division of Sectoral Statistics

Information for data provision:

Section of Transport Statistics

Tel. +30 213 135 2022

P. Tzortzi, F. Georgakopoulou

E mail: data.dissem@statistics.gr

Τel : +30 213 135 2187 , +30 213 135 3090

E mail: p.tzortzi@statistics.gr

f.georgakopoulou@statistics.gr

  • GRT: Gross Tonnage

1

Table 1. Number and tonnage of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by types of ships, April 2019 - 2021

April

2019

2020

Change %

2021

Change %

2020/2019

2021/2020

Types

Number

Tonnage

Number

Τοnnage

Number

Tonnage

Number

Τοnnage

Number

Tonnage

of ships

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

Total:

1,874

43,076,067

1,856

41,716,427

-1.0

-3.2

1,839

40,307,202

-0.9

-3.4

Cargo

416

12,543,186

407

11,999,093

-2.2

-4.3

397

11,778,764

-2.5

-1.8

Tankers

511

29,148,704

485

28,301,273

-5.1

-2.9

471

27,147,905

-2.9

-4.1

Passenger

687

1,293,286

707

1,328,264

2.9

2.7

711

1,283,017

0.6

-3.4

ships

Other

260

90,891

257

87,797

-1.2

-3.4

260

97,516

1.2

11.1

Graph 2a: Number of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by types of ships,

April 2019 - 2021

Number of Ships

800

1,874

1,856

1,839

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2019

2020

2021

2,000

1,800

1,600

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

Cargo

Tankers

Passenger ships

Other

Total (right axis)

Graph 2b: Tonnage of Greek Merchant Ships of 100 GRT and over, by types of ships,

April 2019 - 2021

GRT Thousands

35,000

43,076

50,000

41,716

40,307

45,000

30,000

40,000

25,000

35,000

20,000

30,000

25,000

15,000

20,000

10,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

5,000

0

0

2019

2020

2021

Cargo

Tankers

Passenger ships

Other

Total (right axis)

2

Table 2. Distribution of the Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by tonnage groups,

April 2019 - 2021

April

2019

2020

Change %

2021

Change %

2020/2019

2021/2020

Tonnage

Number

Tonnage

Number

Τοnnage

Number

Tonnage

Number

Τοnnage

Number

Tonnage

Groups

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

Total:

1,874

43,076,067

1,856

41,716,427

-1.0

-3.2

1,839

40,307,202

-0.9

-3.4

[100-500)

808

201,098

818

202,905

1.2

0.9

822

204,442

0.5

0.8

[500-3,000)

355

438,856

351

434,450

-1.1

-1.0

354

443,184

0.9

2.0

[3,000-7,000)

76

339,215

74

328,831

-2.6

-3.1

75

337,164

1.4

2.5

[7,000-10,000)

24

204,176

25

213,640

4.2

4.6

24

204,176

-4.0

-4.4

[10,000-20,000)

48

707,015

48

708,885

0.0

0.3

49

718,122

2.1

1.3

[20,000-30,000)

68

1,795,562

71

1,877,302

4.4

4.6

65

1,709,760

-8.5

-8.9

[30,000+

495

39,390,145

469

37,950,414

-5.3

-3.7

450

36,690,354

-4.1

-3.3

Graph 3: Distribution of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by tonnage groups,

April 2019 - 2021

Number of ships

900

1,874

1,856

1,839

2,000

800

1,800

700

1,600

600

1,400

500

1,200

1,000

400

800

300

600

200

400

100

200

0

0

2019

2020

2021

[100-500)

[500-3,000)

[3,000-7,000)

[7,000-10,000)

[10,000-20,000)

[20,000-30,000)

[30,000+

Total (right axis)

3

Table 3. Distribution of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by age groups,

April 2019 - 2021

April

2019

2020

Change %

2021

Change %

2020/2019

2021/2020

Age

Number

Tonnage

Number

Τοnnage

Number

Tonnage

Number

Τοnnage

Number

Tonnage

Groups

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

of Ships

(GRT)

Total:

1,874

43,076,067

1,856

41,716,427

-1.0

-3.2

1,839

40,307,202

-0.9

-3.4

(0-5)

162

9,236,572

132

7,707,093

-18.5

-16.6

98

5,589,295

-25.8

-27.5

[5-10)

172

10,422,160

178

10,860,332

3.5

4.2

186

11,374,242

4.5

4.7

[10-15)

274

10,910,400

264

10,414,195

-3.6

-4.5

242

10,896,368

-8.3

4.6

[15-20)

227

8,192,426

221

8,236,064

-2.6

0.5

233

8,166,819

5.4

-0.8

[20-25)

105

792,467

126

1,379,141

20.0

74.0

133

1,076,062

5.6

-22.0

[25-30)

96

425,604

100

151,590

4.2

-64.4

93

210,293

-7.0

38.7

[30+

838

3,096,438

835

2,968,012

-0.4

-4.1

854

2,994,123

2.3

0.9

Graph 4a: Distribution of Greek Merchant ships 100 GRT and over, by age groups,

April 2019 - 2021

Number of Ships

900

1,874

1,856

1,839

2,000

1,800

800

700

1,600

600

1,400

500

1,200

1,000

400

800

300

600

200

400

100

200

0

0

2019

2020

2021

(0-5)

[5-10)

[10-15)

[15-20)

[20-25)

[25-30)

[30+

Total (right axis)

Graph 4b: Tonnage of Greek Merchant ships of 100 GRT and over, by age groups,

April 2019 - 2021

GRT (Thousands)

12,000

43,076

41,716

50,000

40,307

45,000

10,000

40,000

8,000

35,000

30,000

6,000

25,000

20,000

4,000

15,000

2,000

10,000

5,000

0

0

2019

2020

2021

(0-5)

[5-10)

[10-15)

[15-20)

[20-25)

[25-30)

[30+

Total (right axis)

4

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES

Greek The Survey on the Greek Merchant Fleet is conducted on a monthly basis since 1964 without Merchant Fleet any major methodological changes ever since. The purpose of the survey is to fully record Survey statistical data on the number and basic characteristics of the Greek merchant ships, thus

depicting the evolution over the course of time of the Greek merchant fleet.

Legal The survey is conducted in compliance with the joint Ministerial Decision (No 6792/G-81/11- Framework 4-97), signed by the Minister of National Economy and the Minister of Mercantile Marine.

Reference The results of the survey refer to the end of April 2021.

Period

Coverage The survey covers all domestic Port Authorities, as well as Greek Consular Port Authorities abroad, which keep ship registers. These Authorities have to send a report on a monthly basis to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), pertaining to the changes in the Greek merchant ships registered in their ship registers.

Definitions Merchant ship: Seagoing self-propelled vessel, at least of 10 GRT, designed for the carriage of goods, transport of passengers, for fishing, towing or specially fitted out for other commercial maritime activities.

Greek merchant fleet: The total number of the merchant ships under Greek flag. The Greek flag carried by these ships means that all their maritime activities (subsidies for ship building, cargo limitations and other tax provisions) are governed by commercial and economic rules which are laid down by the respective Greek authorities.

Gross Register Tonnage (GRT): Refers to the spaces within the hull and of the enclosed spaces above the deck which are available for carrying goods, food, passengers and crew, GRT is equal to the volume of 100 cubic feet or 2,83 m3 .

Net Register Tonnage (NRT): It is derived from the gross tonnage by deducting allowances in respect of spaces used for the crew, navigating and propelling machinery, fuel and water ballasts, and other spaces not used for passengers or cargo.

Age of ship: indicated by the year of original construction of the hull or that of the hull containing the engine room.

Methodology It is an exhaustive survey conducted by all domestic Port Authorities and Greek Consular Port Authorities abroad, which report to ELSTAT, on a monthly basis, on changes in the ships pertaining to: a) new registrations of ships in the ship registers, b) change in the name of a ship, c) change of ownership, d) transfers to or from a different port, e) deletion of a ship from a ship' s register, f) final measurement - remeasurement of ships, g) replacement of the ship's engine.

All these data, after being dully processed, are used to update, through a specially designed software application, the Official Register of Greek Merchant Ships. This Register is used for the production of monthly and annual statistical results.

References Further information (tables, charts) concerning the Survey on the Greek Merchant Fleet can be found on the webpage of ELSTAT (www.statistics.gr), under the link: https://www.statistics.gr/el/statistics/-/publication/SMA27

5

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 09:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:12aABOUT YOU HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
05:11aBritain plans sale of broadcaster Channel 4
RE
05:11aNORDEA BANK  : and Slush to launch new speed-dating format for Nordic startups and global investors
PU
05:11aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Pivot Power, Wärtsilä and Habitat Energy activate 50 MW transmission-connected battery in Oxford, UK
PU
05:11aSASOL  : SA teachers get a glimpse of the future at Sasol 5th Annual Technical Teachers...
PU
05:11aMINING AND METALLURGICAL NORILSK NICKEL  : Nornickel's board of directors approves report on results of shareholder applications to sell shares in buyback
EQ
05:09aTESLA  : opens first charging station in China with energy storage facilities
RE
05:09aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE  : LSE's Refinitiv suffers new outage
RE
05:09aSAPPI  : joins the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA) – harnessing the power of nature
PU
05:07aEuro zone business growth at 15-year high as demand unleashed -PMI
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
2TECO 2030 ASA : TECO 2030 : raises NOK 20 million through a private placement
3TOSHIBA CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Harvard wasn't pressured over Toshiba, former Japan adviser says
4EURO STOXX 50 : European shares strain for momentum even after Powell reassurance
5EASYJET PLC : SAVE OUR SUMMER: British pilots call on politicians to rescue travel industry

HOT NEWS