Greek PM says climate crisis is with us and cost of ignoring it 'unimaginable'

ATHENS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mediterranean nations must lead
the way in addressing climate change, the Greek prime minister
said, warning that the cost of doing nothing was unimaginable,
with mankind possibly struggling to survive beyond the turn of
the next century.
Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and Spain were ravaged by wildfires
and record high temperatures this summer, with scientists
warning the region had turned into a "wildfire hotspot"
. Germany, Turkey and China were pounded with
devastating floods.
"I no longer want to talk about climate change. I want to
talk about the climate crisis, it's already here," Prime
Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Reuters in an interview.
"And in order to address it, we need horizontal policies
which essentially permeate every aspect of our economic and our
social life."
A U.N. climate panel has warned that deadly heat waves, huge
hurricanes and other freak weather events will only become more
severe.
Harvard-educated Mitsotakis, 53, has made climate action a
focal point of his administration. Soon after his election in
July 2019, he announced a ban on coal-fired power stations from
2028, and recently created a civil protection ministry tasked
with dealing with crises.
Mitsotakis hosted leaders of nine southern European nations,
in the "front line" of climate change, in Athens on Friday, when
they called for urgent global action as part of an "Athens
declaration" initiated by Mitsotakis.
The U.N. COP26 climate conference in Glasgow starting on
Oct. 31 aims to wring much more ambitious climate action and the
money to go with it from countries around the globe.
In a potential worst-case scenario, the climate crisis would
represent the "destruction of human civilization as we know it",
Mitsotakis told Reuters.
"We have to be very, very, very clear. This is exactly what
is at stake. If the worst-case scenarios materialise, this
planet is not going to be hospitable to the human species by the
end of this century.
"Here in the Mediterranean, we have almost 6,000 years of
civilization behind us but it's the duty of our generation to
make sure that the future generations will continue to live and
thrive and prosper."
The World Meteorological Organisation, a U.N. agency, has
assessed the numbers of disasters driven by climate change have
increased fivefold over the past 50 years, killing more than 2
million people and costing $3.64 trillion in total losses.
The cost of the crisis was "unimaginable" on a global scale
and even in terms of national economies, Mitsotakis said.
Floods in Greece cost half a billion euros last year, and
every crop ravaged by weather extremes could run into hundreds
of millions in damages, he said. Coastal erosion from rising sea
levels was another challenge as a direct threat to tourism, an
area of particular importance to Greece.
The country had reduced its greenhouse gasses by 11 million
tonnes since late 2019 by moving away from coal, Mitsotakis
said. Greek authorities were also moving "at warp speed" to
place flood barriers in forests destroyed by fires this summer.
Mitsotakis faced criticism at the government's response to
the fires this summer, which forced thousands to flee their
homes. He apologised for any shortcomings.
"When faced with fires of this intensity, it is very clear
that we need to do things differently," he said. "So we need to
learn from our mistakes."
