Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Greek PM says climate crisis is with us and cost of ignoring it 'unimaginable'

09/19/2021 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATHENS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mediterranean nations must lead the way in addressing climate change, the Greek prime minister said, warning that the cost of doing nothing was unimaginable, with mankind possibly struggling to survive beyond the turn of the next century.

Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and Spain were ravaged by wildfires and record high temperatures this summer, with scientists warning the region had turned into a "wildfire hotspot" . Germany, Turkey and China were pounded with devastating floods.

"I no longer want to talk about climate change. I want to talk about the climate crisis, it's already here," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Reuters in an interview.

"And in order to address it, we need horizontal policies which essentially permeate every aspect of our economic and our social life."

A U.N. climate panel has warned that deadly heat waves, huge hurricanes and other freak weather events will only become more severe.

Harvard-educated Mitsotakis, 53, has made climate action a focal point of his administration. Soon after his election in July 2019, he announced a ban on coal-fired power stations from 2028, and recently created a civil protection ministry tasked with dealing with crises.

Mitsotakis hosted leaders of nine southern European nations, in the "front line" of climate change, in Athens on Friday, when they called for urgent global action as part of an "Athens declaration" initiated by Mitsotakis.

The U.N. COP26 climate conference in Glasgow starting on Oct. 31 aims to wring much more ambitious climate action and the money to go with it from countries around the globe.

In a potential worst-case scenario, the climate crisis would represent the "destruction of human civilization as we know it", Mitsotakis told Reuters.

"We have to be very, very, very clear. This is exactly what is at stake. If the worst-case scenarios materialise, this planet is not going to be hospitable to the human species by the end of this century.

"Here in the Mediterranean, we have almost 6,000 years of civilization behind us but it's the duty of our generation to make sure that the future generations will continue to live and thrive and prosper."

The World Meteorological Organisation, a U.N. agency, has assessed the numbers of disasters driven by climate change have increased fivefold over the past 50 years, killing more than 2 million people and costing $3.64 trillion in total losses.

The cost of the crisis was "unimaginable" on a global scale and even in terms of national economies, Mitsotakis said.

Floods in Greece cost half a billion euros last year, and every crop ravaged by weather extremes could run into hundreds of millions in damages, he said. Coastal erosion from rising sea levels was another challenge as a direct threat to tourism, an area of particular importance to Greece.

The country had reduced its greenhouse gasses by 11 million tonnes since late 2019 by moving away from coal, Mitsotakis said. Greek authorities were also moving "at warp speed" to place flood barriers in forests destroyed by fires this summer.

Mitsotakis faced criticism at the government's response to the fires this summer, which forced thousands to flee their homes. He apologised for any shortcomings.

"When faced with fires of this intensity, it is very clear that we need to do things differently," he said. "So we need to learn from our mistakes." (Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:22aPRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : Those who have been campaigning on the premise that the university has been shuttered have not been telling the truth
PU
06:21aGreek PM says climate crisis is with us and cost of ignoring it 'unimaginable'
RE
06:21aGreek pm-mediterranean countries in front line of climate change
RE
06:21aGreek pm-climate crisis is already here and we need policies affecting every aspect of economic and social life
RE
06:21aGreek pm mitsotakis says global cost of doing nothing on climate change is 'unimaginable'
RE
06:09aOPEC to stick to oil production deal in October, Iraq oil minister says
RE
06:08aUAE central bank sees COVID-19 increasing money-laundering risks
RE
06:02aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : External Affairs Minister's meeting with Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
PU
05:57aBA-owner IAG not planning to tap investors for funds - Sunday Times
RE
05:39aFormer BoE economist Haldane to head UK govt taskforce on regional inequality
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors with property
2European Union-style bloc pitched for Latin America, Caribbean
3Taiwan threatens to take China to WTO in new spat over fruit
4Aldar Properties : Abu Dhabi's state holding firm ADQ hires more banker..
5Exclusive: U.S. trade official called India's Mastercard ban 'draconian..

HOT NEWS