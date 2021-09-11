Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Greek PM says economy to rebound 5.9% this year, outlines tax relief

09/11/2021 | 03:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed members of the Greek government

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday the economy was set to grow by a better-than-expected 5.9% this year and announced tax cuts and other relief measures to help businesses and households strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

Greece emerged from a decade-long financial crisis in 2018 but saw its economy slump again by 8.2% last year amid restrictions to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also hurt its vital tourism industry.

The government's medium-term fiscal plan had projected growth of 3.6% for 2021.

"Today we are announcing the revision of the (growth) target for 2021 from 3.6% to 5.9%," Mitsotakis said in his annual policy address in the city of Thessaloniki.

"Our country is stronger today than it has been in many years. It is stronger economically, it is stronger geopolitically," he said. "Its image abroad has changed."

To offset price hikes in energy and other essential goods driven by soaring global gas and transport prices, Mitsotakis said the government would maintain the lower 13% VAT rate for coffee and soft drinks, tourism, cinemas and gyms. It would also spend 150 million euros in electricity bill subsidies and offer more heating handouts to poor households.

It will also cut pension contributions by three percentage points, a so-called solidarity tax surcharge on incomes will be terminated for another year in 2022 and corporate tax will be lowered from 24% to 22% next year. Small businesses that merge will benefit from a 30% cut in taxation.

PROTESTS

As Mitsotakis spoke, more than 15,000 people protested over issues ranging from economic policy to coronavirus vaccines. Clashes broke out between anti-vaccine protesters and police who fired tear gas and water canon to break up the crowd.

Greece's economy grew by 3.4% in the second quarter of this year, beating forecasts and giving the government fiscal space to proceed with tax relief measures.

Its annual expansion rate hit 16.2% thanks to a pick-up in consumer spending and investments.

Analysts attributed the second quarter's growth mainly to the lifting of lockdown measures, pent-up demand and a boost from state support measures, and less to tourism, the impact of which is expected to be manifested in the third quarter.

As the pandemic brought global travel to a standstill, Greek tourism suffered its worst year on record in 2020 with just 7 million visitors compared with a record 33 million in 2019.

The sector, which accounts for about a fifth of the economy and a fifth of jobs, brought in revenue of 4 billion euros, less than a quarter of 2019's 18 billion.

The government says it is counting on 40% to 50% of 2019 levels this year.

(Editing by Gareth Jones)

By Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45pGreek PM says economy to rebound 5.9% this year, outlines tax relief
RE
02:34pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 656,318 Due To Coronavirus In Its Report On Saturday
RE
02:34pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 40,870,648 in its report on saturday versus 40,703,234 in previous report on sept 10
RE
02:33pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 656,318 due to coronavirus in its report on saturday vs 654,409 in previous report on sept 10
RE
02:12pBSEE BUREAU OF SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENFORCEM : Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities in Response to Hurricane Ida
PU
02:11pU.s. cdc says 1.71 mln people received an additional covid-19 vaccine dose since august 13, 2021
RE
02:10pU.s. cdc says 178,328,389 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of sept 11 versus 177,899,458 individuals as of sept 10
RE
02:10pU.s. cdc says 209,099,300 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 11 versus 208,704,230 individuals as of sept 10
RE
02:09pU.s. cdc says administered 379,472,220 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 11 vs 378,569,717 doses administered as of sept 10
RE
02:08pU.s. cdc says delivered 456,755,075 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 11 vs 454,332,805 doses delivered as of sept 10
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Loading resumes at two Libyan oil ports, NOC says
2Tencent : Chinese content platforms pledge self-discipline - industry g..
3Apple : Analysis-Epic's narrow win in App Store case toughens fight aga..
4Walt Disney : Disney Announces Exclusive Theatrical Windows for Remaini..
5U.S. Democrats propose dramatic expansion of EV tax credits that favors..

HOT NEWS