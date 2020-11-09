Greek Yogurt Market in Europe | Nutritional Benefits to Drive the Growth | Technavio

The greek yogurt market in Europe is poised to grow by USD 1.33 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
The report on the greek yogurt market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the nutritional benefits of Greek yogurt.
The greek yogurt market in Europe analysis includes product and geography landscape. This study identifies the marketing initiatives adopted by the players in the market as one of the prime reasons driving the greek yogurt market growth in Europe during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The greek yogurt market in Europe covers the following areas:
Greek Yogurt Market In Europe Sizing
Greek Yogurt Market In Europe Forecast
Greek Yogurt Market In Europe Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Danone SA
Dodoni SA Agricultural Dairy Industry of Epirus
Emmi Group
Fage International SA
General Mills Inc.
KOLIOS SA Greek Dairy
Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA
The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
Unilever Group
Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Plain and low-fat Greek yogurt - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
0% fat or non-fat Greek yogurt - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Danone SA
Dodoni SA Agricultural Dairy Industry of Epirus
Emmi Group
Fage International SA
General Mills Inc.
KOLIOS SA Greek Dairy
Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA
The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
Unilever Group
Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
