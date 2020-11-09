Log in
Greek Yogurt Market in Europe | Nutritional Benefits to Drive the Growth | Technavio

11/09/2020 | 04:17pm EST

The greek yogurt market in Europe is poised to grow by USD 1.33 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109006011/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Greek Yogurt Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Greek Yogurt Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the greek yogurt market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the nutritional benefits of Greek yogurt.

The greek yogurt market in Europe analysis includes product and geography landscape. This study identifies the marketing initiatives adopted by the players in the market as one of the prime reasons driving the greek yogurt market growth in Europe during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The greek yogurt market in Europe covers the following areas:

Greek Yogurt Market In Europe Sizing

Greek Yogurt Market In Europe Forecast

Greek Yogurt Market In Europe Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Danone SA
  • Dodoni SA Agricultural Dairy Industry of Epirus
  • Emmi Group
  • Fage International SA
  • General Mills Inc.
  • KOLIOS SA Greek Dairy
  • Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA
  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
  • Unilever Group
  • Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller

     

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Plain and low-fat Greek yogurt - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • 0% fat or non-fat Greek yogurt - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Danone SA
  • Dodoni SA Agricultural Dairy Industry of Epirus
  • Emmi Group
  • Fage International SA
  • General Mills Inc.
  • KOLIOS SA Greek Dairy
  • Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA
  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
  • Unilever Group
  • Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
