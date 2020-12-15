Greek Yogurt Market in Europe to Grow by $1.33 Billion During 2020-2024 | Featuring Danone SA, Dodoni SA Agricultural Dairy Industry of Epirus, and Emmi Group Among Others | Technavio

Technavio estimates the Greek yogurt market to grow by USD 1.33 billion in Europe, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the nutritional benefits of Greek yogurt. However, the presence of stringent government regulations might challenge growth.

Greek Yogurt Market in Europe: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market witnessed significant growth in the plain and low-fat Greek yogurt segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the introduction of different flavors of plain Greek yogurt by vendors. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Greek Yogurt Market in Europe: Geography Landscape

In 2019, 31% of the market’s growth originated from the Rest of Europe segment that excludes France, Germany, and the UK. The segment is driven by the increased consumption of Greek yogurt in Greece, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

Greece, the Netherlands, and Denmark are the key markets for Greek yogurt in the Rest of Europe. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in France, Germany, and the UK.

Major Three Greek yogurt Market Vendors:

Danone SA

Danone SA operates its business through segments such as Specialized Nutrition, Essential Dairy and Plant-Based Products, and Waters. The company offers fresh dairy products as well as plant-based products and beverages.

Dodoni SA Agricultural Dairy Industry of Epirus

Dodoni SA Agricultural Dairy Industry of Epirus operates its business through the Unified product segment. Key products offered by the company include Authentic Greek yogurt and DODONI Epirotiko Strained.

Emmi Group

Emmi Group operates its business through segments such as Switzerland, Americas, Europe, and Global Trade. The company offers Emmi Swiss Premium Greek Style Yogurt. The product is offered in various flavors such as natural, strawberry, peaches, blueberry, and others.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

