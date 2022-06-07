Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Greek economy expands 2.3% in first quarter, shows resilience

06/07/2022 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk in Syntagma square, in Athens

ATHENS (Reuters) -Greece's economy expanded in January-to-March at a faster pace compared to last year's fourth quarter but its growth rate decelerated on an annual basis, the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product grew 2.3% from an upwardly revised 0.8% growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The data also showed the economy expanded at an annual 7.0% percent clip in the first quarter, slowing from an upwardly revised 8.1% growth pace in the previous quarter.

"The economy showed resilience with growth accelerating on a quarterly basis on the back of strong domestic consumption and investments," said Nikos Magginas, chief economist at National Bank.

He said strength in consumer spending, which was up 11.6% year-on-year in the first quarter, coupled with a 12.7% increase in investments offset a drag from net exports.

Last year the economy's overall performance topped budget projections for a 6.9% rebound as domestic demand stayed strong. The economy shrank 9.0% in 2020, experiencing the second-biggest recession in the euro zone.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees Greece's economy expanding by 3.5% this year due to higher energy prices and the Ukraine crisis. In April the fund cut a previous 5.4% growth forecast.

Greek think tank IOBE expects the economy to grow by 2.5-3.0% this year if the war in Ukraine does not end before the summer, it said in April.

The government projects growth of 3.1% this year, picking up to 4.8% in 2023.

"Based on its first quarter performance there is a high probability the economy's annual growth rate this year will top 3.5%. The rebound in tourism should boost second quarter figures," Magginas said.

************************************************

KEY FIGURES Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

GDP (q/q, %) 2.3 0.8* 2.3* 1.3* 3.4*

GDP (y/y,%) 7.0 8.1* 11.7* 15.0* -1.7*

-----------------------------------------------

* revised

source: ELSTAT

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou, editing by Ed Osmond)

By George Georgiopoulos


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15aSouth Africa's economy reaches pre-pandemic size in strong Q1
RE
06:14aMIN HUANG : Credit Suisse appoints Huang as head of APAC asset management
RE
06:12aItaly statistics bureau cuts growth forecasts, warns of "strong downside risks"
RE
06:08aGreek economy expands 2.3% in first quarter, shows resilience
RE
06:07aSan Francisco district attorney faces recall effort amid crime concerns
RE
06:07aUK PM Johnson seeks to rally his party after surviving leadership test
RE
06:07aJapan calls for defence spending hike in policy paper, notes threats to Taiwan
RE
06:07aUK PM Johnson seeks to rally his party after surviving leadership test
RE
06:06aToronto new condo demand cools but prices seen firm as developers delay launches
RE
06:05aTrump ally seeks return to Congress, California votes on crime in U.S. midterm primaries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk threatens to tear up Twitter deal over 'material breach'
2AXA : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
3NOVO NORDISK : Raised to Buy by JP Morgan
4Asetek Liquid Cooling Technology Powers NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3090..
5ZUR ROSE GROUP : Barclays keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS