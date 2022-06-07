Greek economy expands 2.3% in first quarter, shows resilience

Seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product grew 2.3% from an upwardly revised 0.8% growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The data also showed the economy expanded at an annual 7.0% percent clip in the first quarter, slowing from an upwardly revised 8.1% growth pace in the previous quarter.

"The economy showed resilience with growth accelerating on a quarterly basis on the back of strong domestic consumption and investments," said Nikos Magginas, chief economist at National Bank.

He said strength in consumer spending, which was up 11.6% year-on-year in the first quarter, coupled with a 12.7% increase in investments offset a drag from net exports.

Last year the economy's overall performance topped budget projections for a 6.9% rebound as domestic demand stayed strong. The economy shrank 9.0% in 2020, experiencing the second-biggest recession in the euro zone.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees Greece's economy expanding by 3.5% this year due to higher energy prices and the Ukraine crisis. In April the fund cut a previous 5.4% growth forecast.

Greek think tank IOBE expects the economy to grow by 2.5-3.0% this year if the war in Ukraine does not end before the summer, it said in April.

The government projects growth of 3.1% this year, picking up to 4.8% in 2023.

"Based on its first quarter performance there is a high probability the economy's annual growth rate this year will top 3.5%. The rebound in tourism should boost second quarter figures," Magginas said.

KEY FIGURES Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

GDP (q/q, %) 2.3 0.8* 2.3* 1.3* 3.4*

GDP (y/y,%) 7.0 8.1* 11.7* 15.0* -1.7*

-----------------------------------------------

* revised

source: ELSTAT

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou, editing by Ed Osmond)

