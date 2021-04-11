Greek economy seen growing by 4.8% in 2022, central banker says

ATHENS, April 11 (Reuters) - Greece's economy is seen
growing by 4.8% in 2022 after an estimated 4.2% recovery this
year, the country's central banker said in a TV interview on
Sunday.
The economy contracted by 8.2% last year, less than
expected, despite much lower tourism revenues and tough
restrictions the Greek government imposed to contain the spread
of the coronavirus pandemic.
In an interview with Greek Antenna television aired on
Sunday, Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said that the
bank's growth projections were uncertain as the pandemic still
posed serious risks.
Greece's economy is expected to grow by an annual rate of
about 3.5% in the current decade thanks to the billions of euros
from a recovery package agreed with EU leaders last year and
other EU funds, Stournaras said.
"A 3.5% (growth rate) in the decade is a very realistic
target for me, as long as we move fast," he said, adding that
Greece should reform its state sector to be in a better position
to absorb those funds.
Greece is expected to get some 32 billion euros in grants
and cheap loans from the European Union recovery fund in the
coming years.
While the country had fared better than many other European
countries, a surge of COVID-19 infections forced the government
in November to reimpose a lockdown it had previously lifted.
Greece hopes that millions of free home-testing kits it
began distributing this week and ramping up of COVID-19
vaccinations will help reopen its tourism sector next month and
save the all-important summer season.
