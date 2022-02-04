Greek farmers stage tractor protest against soaring energy costs

LARISSA, Greece, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Farmers in central Greece
on Friday protested with hundreds of tractors against soaring
energy costs, dismissing government support measures as
inadequate and demanding more help to cope with rising prices.
The farmers parked tractors on a national highway near the
town of Larissa in central Greece, where they faced off with
police.
Kostas Tzelas, head of the Karditsa agricultural
association, said the rising prices for fuel and electricity had
increased production costs by 50%.
"They don't solve the basic problems that we have to
maintain our farms and villages," Tzelas said. "We ask for
substantial measures that will give a real solution to our
problems."
Greece has spent about 1.7 billion euros ($1.95 billion)
subsidising power bills for farmers, households and businesses
to help them with rising energy prices.
High energy costs have been the main driver of inflation,
which accelerated to 5.1% in December, the highest in the
country in 11 years.
Tzelas, speaking at the rally outside Larissa, the largest
city of Greece's central agricultural heartland, said: "That is
why we are out on the streets, the countryside will become
deserted, villages will be deserted, people will not be able to
cultivate and we will no longer be able to live in our
villages."
Earlier on Friday, the government unveiled an additional 170
million euros in financial aid for the agriculture sector.
Agriculture Minister Spilios Livanos said in a televised
statement that despite its tight finances, Greece had offered a
1 billion euros aid to farmers last year.
"At this difficult point of multiple major outside crises,
we're standing by our producers," he said.
The package includes subsidies to cover 80% of the
additional costs farmers face on their power bills from August
up to December and half of this cost for January and February.
A sales tax on fertilisers will be cut by 46% to 13%.
Farmers, who said the latest measures are not enough, have
staged several protests in the past over social security laws
and pension contributions.
The farm sector accounts for a small part of Greece's
output, but it employs hundreds of thousands of people, most of
them seasonal workers.
($1 = 0.8723 euros)
