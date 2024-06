STORY: :: Firefighters race to contain a new wildfire

near Athens fanned by gale force winds

:: June 30, 2024

:: Keratea, Greece

Dozens of firefighters, backed up by 17 water-carrying aircraft, fought to tame the new fire in a sparsely-populated area near the town of Keratea, some 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Athens.

With hot, windy conditions across much of Greece, dozens of wildfires broke out over the weekend and authorities advised people to stay away from forested areas.