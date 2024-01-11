WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Empire Navigation Inc, the Greek shipowner of an oil tanker seized by Iran, said it sought any help from the U.S. government in regaining control of its vessel in a U.S. court filing on Thursday.

For nearly a year, the tanker has been a lightening rod in tensions between Tehran and the Washington, which has long imposed sanctions on Iranian oil over its nuclear program. Iran says the program is for peaceful purposes.

The U.S. Department of Justice had seized the tanker at sea last April when it was carrying Iranian oil and was called the Suez Rajan.

U.S. authorities brought the tanker to the U.S. Gulf Coast and it unloaded the oil after months of delays. The tanker was then renamed the St Nikolas and Empire Navigation continued to operate it under the new name.

Iran seized the St Nikolas on Thursday as it carried Iraqi crude destined for Turkey. The move was in retaliation for the confiscation last year by the United States, Iranian state media reported, a move likely to stoke regional tensions.

"While defendants hope to regain control over the vessel, their top priority is the safe return of its crew," a lawyer for Empire said in a filing to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Thursday. "The U.S. government ... is well aware of this situation and Defendants appreciate whatever assistance the U.S. government can provide."

The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Pentagon said Iranian forces unlawfully boarded the St Nikolas in the Gulf of Oman and forced it to change course toward Iranian territorial waters.

The White House condemned the seizure. "No justification whatsoever to seize it, none whatsoever. They need to let it go," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington and Jonathan Saul in London; Editing by Jamie Freed)