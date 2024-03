STORY: Thousands of students have been protesting largely peacefully for weeks against the reform that they say will devalue degrees from public universities, but anger boiled over as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged lawmakers to vote the bill through.

Students held banners reading, "hands off public education," while one placard with a photograph of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis dressed as a robber read, "university thief".

"It will destroy our degrees, it will destroy free public education, for two months now we have been clear that this bill should be rescinded, we will take it to the end," said protester Lefteris Exarchos.