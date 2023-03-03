STORY: Protesters marched to the offices of passenger operator Hellenic Train, carrying banners and writing the word "murderers" on the street.

The protest was one of several taking place in the country on Friday. "Most of all we feel rage that this could happen in the year 2023, how can two trains can collide?" said student Aggelos Thompoulos.

A high-speed passenger train collided head-on with a freight train late on Tuesday (February 28). There were more than 350 people on board the passenger train, many of them university students going back to the northern town of Thessaloniki from the capital Athens after a long holiday weekend.

At least 57 were killed.