STORY: The conservative government is expected to submit the bill to parliament this month in a historic move that will require the lifting of a ban in the constitution, Article 16.

The bill will allow for the operation of private branches of foreign universities in the country, where currently state universities are free to attend for Greeks.

Protesters held banners and signs reading, "Education is not a commodity" as they marched to the capital's parliament. Police fired tear gas into the crowds after protesters tried to charge a police cordon in front of the building.