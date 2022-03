The company had previously planned to go public in January, the Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/chobani-executives-depart-as-yogurt-maker-delays-ipo-11647019860, citing people close to the company.

Chobani's Chief Operating Officer Peter McGuinness is also leaving the company, the report added.

Chobani did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)