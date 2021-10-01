Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Green Builder Media Announces Annual Green Home of the Year and Sustainability Awards

10/01/2021 | 11:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After a year of frenzied home building and renovation, it’s time to put the nation’s best high-performance homes on display. Share yours in the form of an inspiring project that creates a beacon of light by entering this prestigious contest.

Lake City, Colo., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now in its 14th year, the contest recognizes the industry’s most authentic, beautiful, sustainable projects and the professionals who design and construct them. It highlights the best green homes that feature: 

  • Sustainable features
  • Innovative design
  • Whole-home performance
  • Integration with the natural environment 
  • “Above and Beyond” characteristics that address environmental risks

In addition, the program selects a Sustainable City of the Year and a Sustainability Superhero.

Winners will receive coverage in the January/February 2022 issue of Green Builder magazine via social media and promotional outlets.

“This year, we’ve added award categories for projects that go Above and Beyond, says Green Builder Editor-in-Chief Matt Power. “For example, in California, you may be building fire-smart homes with metal roofs, ember-proof soffits, and fiber cement siding. In Phoenix, you may be installing exterior roof insulation, extending overhangs, and adding mass to mitigate temperature swings. If you’re building in the Southeast, your project might include special flood- and hurricane-resistant measures. With this year’s Green Home of the Year Awards, you have a chance to showcase this important, innovative work, and get the accolades you deserve.”

Check out last year’s collection of award-winning homes and communities, featured in Green Builder for an idea of the caliber and scope of projects entered in our annual competition. 

“The window for entering projects is now open, and you have until October 29 to finalize your entry,” Power says. “Please consider entering your single-family home, community, multifamily project, townhouse, or apartment building into this year’s competition. We could all use some good news and inspiration. Why not demonstrate your mastery and innovation to the wider world!”

Click here to enter

For more information, contact Melissa Smith at 352-388-1121 or melissa.smith@greenbuildermedia.com




Attachment


Latest news "Companies"
11:38aLUCKWEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:38aBrandSafway Acquires Gerüstbau Muehlhan GmbH
GL
11:37aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11:37aDSM : Share buy-back authority through closed period
AQ
11:36aLOANDEPOT : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) Investors
PR
11:36aANNOVIS BIO : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) Investors
PR
11:36aTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (HYZN) Investors
BU
11:36aNotice to the Holders of The 274 999 943.70 0.125% Bonds due 07 September 2026 Issued by REMY COINTREAU (the Issuer) and Convertible Into New Shares and or Exchangeable for Existing Shares of REMY COINTREAU (the Bonds)
BU
11:36aKirstin Marr, Head of Insurity Analytics, Leads Panel Discussion on Next-Generation Analytics at InsureTech Connect 2021
BU
11:35aKMC PROPERTIES : Mandatory notification
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tellurian : Explainer-What's behind the wild surges in global LNG price..
2Analyst recommendations: Acceleron Pharma, General Mills, Southwest Air..
3Euro zone inflation jumps to 13-year high, worsening ECB headache
4Scatec : Government approval of Scatec's RMIPPP project in South Africa..
5U.S. consumer spending beats expectations; inflation still hot

HOT NEWS