News: Latest News
Green Builder Media Announces Building Better Cities Webinar

05/24/2021 | 01:20pm EDT
Lake City, Colo., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ever wanted to know how climate data is interpreted into actionable steps for communities? Join Green Builder Media this Wednesday, May 26, for a new webinar that will teach you how. 

Climate modeling experts Karin Rogers and Jeff Hicks will explore how companies, developers, building professionals, municipalities, and individuals can interpret climate data and transform it into useful insights about vulnerabilities that can inform decisions about equitable adaptation strategies. Examples will be shared from several communities addressing direct property impacts, critical access and mobility challenges, and social vulnerabilities.

Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 2:00 pm Eastern. Click here to reserve your seat. 

Presenters:

Karin Rogers - Interim Director at UNC Asheville’s National Environmental Modeling and Analysis Center (NEMAC). Karin currently serves as Interim Director for UNC Asheville’s National Environmental Modeling and Analysis Center (NEMAC). In this position, she serves as team leader for several major collaborations and partnerships, including those with the USDA Forest Service's Eastern Forest Environmental Threat Assessment Center (EFETAC), NOAA’s Climate Program Office and National Centers for Environmental Information, and state, county, municipal, and regional governments.

Jeff Hicks - CEO of FernLeaf Interactive. Jeff is a strategic thinker with a talent for bridging systems thinking, technology, and people. While pursuing a degree in Ecology, he was drawn to Geographic Information Systems (GIS) as the intersection of technology and the environment—an intersection that has become his passion. He is co-founder and CEO of FernLeaf Interactive, the private-sector side of the NEMAC+FernLeaf public-private partnership.

Reserve your spot here! 

To interview Rogers or Hicks, contact Cati O'Keefe at cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com 

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, affecting positive change by providing inspirational information to over 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of early-adopter and first-mover consumers who are interested in sustainable living. Green Builder Media generates award-winning editorial, including breaking news, prominent market research, original insights, and visionary thought pieces. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, the company offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of sustainable living topics, including building science, healthy homes/indoor air quality, Internet of Things, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.  


Cati O'Keefe
Green Builder Media
513-532-0185
cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com

