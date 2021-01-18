Green Building Materials Market 2020-2024- Featuring BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth

The green building materials market is poised to grow by USD 132.13 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period.

The report on the green building materials market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need for energy-efficient green buildings.

The green building materials market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the benefits of green buildings as one of the prime reasons for driving the green building materials market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The green building materials market covers the following areas:

Green Building Materials Market Sizing

Green Building Materials Market Forecast

Green Building Materials Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Forbo Holding AG

Homasote Co.

Kingspan Group Plc

LG Electronics Inc.

Owens Corning

PPG Industries Inc.

The Alumasc Group plc

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Insulation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Roofing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Framing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Interior finishing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exterior siding - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

