Green Building Materials Market 2020-2024- Featuring BASF SE, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth

01/18/2021 | 12:49pm EST
The green building materials market is poised to grow by USD 132.13 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005467/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Green Building Materials Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the green building materials market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need for energy-efficient green buildings.

The green building materials market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the benefits of green buildings as one of the prime reasons for driving the green building materials market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The green building materials market covers the following areas:

Green Building Materials Market Sizing

Green Building Materials Market Forecast

Green Building Materials Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • BASF SE
  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Forbo Holding AG
  • Homasote Co.
  • Kingspan Group Plc
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Owens Corning
  • PPG Industries Inc.
  • The Alumasc Group plc

Related Reports on Materials Include:

  • Roofing Insulation Adhesives Market by End-user, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The roofing insulation adhesives market size has the potential to grow by USD 627.21 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.87%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes
  • Roofing Adhesive Market by Application, Technology, Resin Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The roofing adhesive market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.75 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.10%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Insulation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Roofing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Framing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Interior finishing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Exterior siding - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BASF SE
  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Forbo Holding AG
  • Homasote Co.
  • Kingspan Group Plc
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Owens Corning
  • PPG Industries Inc.
  • The Alumasc Group plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
