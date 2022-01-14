Log in
Green Chart Progresses With an Increased Token Price

01/14/2022 | 09:45pm EST
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2022) - The Green Chart Token price has recently increased substantially. After killing a 0 in the price of one Green Chart token, the platform has progressed to the next level while giving it room and freedom to move ahead in the community. Green Chart has recently partnered up with the best marketers in the crypto community. With pumping more fuel into the system as its main goal, Green Chart functions to provide utility and advanced tokenomics to its users.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8372/110256_294b04ade40beb1b_001.jpg


- Green ChartCoinmarketcap - https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/green-chart/

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8372/110256_294b04ade40beb1b_001full.jpg

Crypto With a Vision

To counter the system of sell pressure, Green Chart has initiated a buyback and burn on the system. 

Understanding Buy Back and Staking

The amount deducted from the user’s account after a transaction is not burned, but that amount is used to buy more Green Chart tokens. Besides the buyback transaction,  users can also stake their tokens on Green Chart.

The purpose of the Green Chart is to maximize the returns for the community.  

In Green Chart, users can also experience vesting, which involves staking the tokens in a specially made dashboard. There are different vesting options that can be used by the community. Staking is not live on the platform, but it will be live in the near future.

Green Chart Tokenomics

Green Chart has 100 billion tokens minted and ready to be used for different purposes. These are; 5% is kept aside for the development team and marketing influencers. 75% of the tokens are kept aside for the community, and 20% are burned.

Within this, there is a tax rate of 1% on purchasing the Green Chart tokens. With this, there is a system to burn 15% of the transaction amount, or the same amount will be used for buybacks.

Future Roadmap

The next activities of the Green Chart are ready to complete as some are underway and others are in the planning stage. In the coming months, the Green Chart will launch a fully rebranded platform and website that will be more intuitive.

As per the marketing budget, the platform will hire international influencers to help improve the marketing outreach. The users will also run community contests for more active participation in the community.

About Green Chart

Green Chart is an innovative platform working to improve the crypto-related financial system and create bigger opportunities. The Green Chart token is built to ensure that every community member does not fall for the buy and sell degree gimmicks. It offers APY rewards to the users with buyback and burning features.

Media Contact
Brady Alexander
Email - admin@greenchart.finance
Website - https://greenchart.finance/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/greenchartbsc
PR - Cryptoshib.com
Email - indo@cryptoshib.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110256


© Newsfilecorp 2022
