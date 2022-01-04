Log in
Green Climate World Aims to Use Innovative Technologies to Save the Earth's Climate

01/04/2022 | 01:25pm EST
Vari, Greece--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2022) - Green Climate World, an environmental sustainability project, plans to use innovative technologies such as tree-planting drones to combat deforestation and sustain the earth's climate. Its core token, WGC, powers the Green Climate World ecosystem.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/109020_b1d25c3274d329c1_001.jpg

Green Climate World

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/109020_b1d25c3274d329c1_001full.jpg

According to conservation.org's data, the concentration of greenhouse gases is the highest in history. Aside from the rise in average temperature, other extreme weather events such as storms, floods, droughts, and hurricanes are becoming more common. For example, the recent floods in Europe affected over 8 million people and caused over 72 billion euros in damage.

Green Climate World is taking an effective way to fix the earth's climate by planting trees. The planting of the trees would aid in combating one of the world's most serious environmental issues: deforestation. Deforestation not only has an impact on CO2 levels, but it also has a negative impact on other aspects of nature.

The Green Climate World is an innovative blockchain project based in Greece that prioritizes community good and making the world a better place over profit. The ecosystem's core token, WGC, would be distributed and diverted toward planting numerous trees to restore oxygen levels and lower C02 levels in the atmosphere.

Green Climate World is utilizing blockchain technology to promote ecosystem transparency and accountability. The project will also make data on oxygen levels, carbon emissions, trees planted, and expenses available, stored on the immutable blockchain. However, instead of relying on manual labor, there is a need for innovation to plant millions of trees. Green Climate World utilizes specially designed drones to increase the project's efficiency and effectiveness.

Green Climate World is determined to find a way to plant as many trees as possible with the highest success rate. After extensive research and consultation with experts in the field, Green Climate World discovered that the best results are obtained by using a drone specifically designed for tree planting. The drone can plant trees up to 100 times faster than traditional methods.

For more information click on the links below:

https://greenclimate.io/
https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/green-climate-world/usd
https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/green-climate-world/

Or contact Green Climate World via email:

info@greenclimate.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109020


© Newsfilecorp 2022
