Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Green Finance Wholesale Guarantee needed to scale up green lending

10/19/2021 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

19 October 2021

The Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) is today stepping up its call for a Green Finance Wholesale Guarantee in response to the series of Government announcements on Net Zero initiatives.

FLA lenders are fully behind the Government's green agenda - they want to provide finance that enables consumers and businesses to choose green options when they next upgrade their boilers, cars, equipment or plant and machinery - but to do that, the price needs to affordable, competitive and comparable to non-green options.

However, making this a reality will require Government to share some of the elevated credit risk attached to many green goods - they are new to the market and pricing their lifespan, depreciation or obsolescence can be difficult.

A Green Finance Wholesale Guarantee for funders of both consumer and business portfolios would signal to lenders and investors that the Government is aware that the timeframe for achieving Net Zero targets does not allow for credit risks to be absorbed as the market evolves naturally, and that they are willing to shoulder some of the burden.

Stephen Haddrill, Director of the FLA, said:

"Credit risk is a problem that eases over time once there is sufficient data from which to calculate residual values, and an established secondary market in which to sell the used assets, but time is a luxury we do not have if the Government's Net Zero targets are to be met.

"There is also a need for consistency on the part of the Government. Too often, it has launched green schemes only to abandon them a short time later - for example the Green Homes Grant. Launching initiatives is easy, conquering the attendant logistics is difficult - are there sufficient specialist fitters available to meet initial demand and scale up the rate of installations for the new grant system for domestic heat pumps launched today?

"Everyone can see the value and urgency of meeting Net Zero targets, but we need to make green choices easy - the finance needs to be competitive, the initiatives need to work, and the Government needs to be talking to the industries that can help deliver their green agenda."

Note to editors:

  1. Making Green Finance Mainstream - the FLA's manifesto will be published tomorrow
  2. In 2020, FLA members provided £113 billion of new finance to UK businesses and households. £86 billion of this was in the form of consumer credit representing over a third of total new consumer credit written in the UK in 2020. £27 billion of finance was provided to businesses and the public sector. FLA members financed more than a third of UK investment in machinery, equipment and purchased software in the UK in 2020.
  3. For media enquiries, please contact the FLA press office on 020 7420 9656.

Disclaimer

FLA - Finance & Leasing Association published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 14:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:35aThe Midwest Automotive Media Association Hosted More than 70 Journalists for the 2021 Rally at Road America, Celebrates 30th Year
BU
10:33aGLOBANT S A : Partners With Headspace To Launch Global Program Focused On Mental Health
AQ
10:33aMYMD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32aGrant Thornton awarded patent for innovative technology in Whole Ledger Analytics
BU
10:31aVice-premier stresses steady economic, social development
PU
10:31aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG
PU
10:31aMICROSOFT : Xbox kicks off 3 months of back-to-back blockbuster game launches in Xbox Game Pass
PU
10:31aCapital Markets Authority (CMA) Quarterly Statistical Bulletin - Q3 2021
PU
10:31aOFS CAPITAL : ANNOUNCES CERTAIN PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES OF ITS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
10:31aGOING PAPERLESS : How Mercury Insurance Improved the Speed of Business with DocuSign and Guidewire
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Key Evergrande deal to sell stake in unit put on hold - sources
2'Green is good' says UK's Johnson, wooing Wall Street dollars
3Danone : warns of growing cost pressures into 2022
4Bet-at-home.com AG: Company decides to temporarily discontinue offering..
5CM com N : CM.com Continues Strong Growth with 54% Core Revenue and 78%..

HOT NEWS