"Green Growth Strategy through Achieving Carbon Neutrality in 2050" Formulated

06/18/2021
June 18, 2021

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has updated the 'Green Growth Strategy Through Achieving Carbon Neutrality in 2050' in collaboration with related ministries and agencies.

The strategy leads to sustainable growth and innovation by incorporating all possible and necessary policies into the effort. It will further raise the feasibility of achieving a carbon neutral society by 2050.
1. Outline of the 'Green Growth Strategy'

Realizing carbon neutrality by 2050 will require an enormous effort. We need to significantly accelerate structural changes in the energy and industry sectors, and bold investment to make innovation.

'The Green Growth Strategy' will produce and direct all available policies, including budget, taxation, finance, regulatory reforms/standardization, and international cooperation, towards that goal.

This will support the forward-looking challenges of companies, such as making bold investments to make innovation, and realize transformation in the industrial structure and social economy.

2. Details of update

Action such as changes in corporate R&D policies and management policies has already begun. We updated 'The Green Growth Strategy' further in order to accelerate this trend.

In order to trigger a spiral of innovation, the detailed strategy formulated for this effort focuses on the following two points: 1) updating policy measures and goals to be achieved in each area, and 2) presenting benefits to people's lives, in addition to decarbonization effects.

3. Related materials Division in Charge

Carbon Neutral Action Plan Promotion Office, Environmental Policy Division, Industrial Science and Technology Policy and Environment Bureau

Disclaimer

METI - Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of the State of Japan published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 10:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
