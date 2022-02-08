HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Nexus is the first authorized United States distributor of Barneys Farm seeds, one of the world's most recognized, awarded, and reputable seed banks in the world.

Over the last decade, Barneys Farm has produced some of the world's most popular varieties of cannabis seeds, including Dos Si Dos strain and OG Kush relatives.

Barneys Farm seeds complement other European farms' collections on Green Nexus, like white widow strain and northern lights strain from Cannabis Cup Award winner Green House Seeds.

About Green Nexus

Green Nexus empowers the Home Cultivation market by providing cannabis seeds from the world's most awarded E.U. breeder brands.

