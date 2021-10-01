Public Disclosure Authorized
GREEN
RESILIENT, AND INCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT
October 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS
THE GRID APPROACH AT A GLANCE ..........................................................................................................
vii
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY...............................................................................................................................
ix
I. INTRODUCTION: RECOGNIZING THE URGENCY OF ACTION...................................................................
1
II. FROM RECOVERY TO GROWTH THROUGH GRID ..................................................................................
7
A more effective approach to recovery and sustainable growth................................................................
7
Key ingredients of a robust, equitable, and durable recovery....................................................................
8
III. WHAT DOES IT TAKE TO ACHIEVE GRID?............................................................................................
10
Investing in human, physical, natural, and social capital..........................................................................
11
Macroeconomic and structural policies, institutional strengthening, and technological innovation ......
19
Mobilizing capital at scale, especially from the private sector .................................................................
24
IV. IMPLEMENTING GRID - THE FIRST STEPS...........................................................................................
28
WBG support for countries implementing the GRID approach ................................................................
28
The WBG's role within the international community ...............................................................................
30
V. CONCLUSION ........................................................................................................................................
34
NOTES ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..35
APPENDIX 1: IS GREEN AND RESILIENT GROWTH FEASIBLE, OR IS IT AN OXYMORON?...........................
39
APPENDIX 2: A JUST TRANSITION TO GREEN, RESILIENT, AND INCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT .....................
43
APPENDIX 3. KEY ACTIONS FOR GRID PILLARS AND CROSS-CUTTING ENABLERS.....................................
47
APPENDIX 4. POTENTIAL WBG PUBLIC AND PRIVATE INTERVENTIONS....................................................
48
INDEX OF FIGURES
Figure 1. Long-term global output projections.............................................................................................
1
Figure 2. Long-term projection of global poverty.........................................................................................
2
Figure 3. Global average temperature difference 1850-2020 (°C) ..............................................................
3
Figure 4. PM2.5 and greenhouse gas emissions ...........................................................................................
5
Figure 5. GRID: acknowledging interlinkages between people, the economy, and the planet....................
9
Figure 6. An outline of the GRID approach .................................................................................................
11
INDEX OF BOXES
Box 1. Proactively managing policy trade-offs..............................................................................................
4
Box 2. The case for global cooperation.........................................................................................................
7
Box 3. What is different about GRID for WBG engagement? .......................................................................
9
Box 4. A cross-sectoral effort to strengthen health care system resilience to climate change, disasters,
pandemics, and other crises .......................................................................................................................
12
Box 5. Engaging women as agents of change .............................................................................................
13
Box 6. The WBG's support of a just transition............................................................................................
17
Box 7. Political economy of reform.............................................................................................................
23
Box 8. Lessons learnt from past debt relief experiences ............................................................................
26
Box 9. Analytical tools for identifying and prioritizing GRID actions ..........................................................
29
Box 10. Implementing the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative............................................................
31
Box 11. The Common Framework on Debt and the role of the WBG ........................................................
32
Foreword
The COVID-19 pandemic is having devastating health and economic consequences, especially in developing countries. In 2020, extreme poverty rose globally for the first time in over 20 years. Because of the pandemic, around 100 million people were pushed into extreme poverty. As we support developing economies to respond to the crisis, we are also working to help them recover in ways that are more sustainable, more inclusive and more resilient to future shocks to avoid long-term loss for short-term gain. We call this green, resilient and inclusive development (GRID). This is not a simple process or transformation for countries to undertake - particularly not for developing countries - and will require transformative investments and policy reforms.
We are making the GRID approach operational through multidisciplinary expertise, financing, and support for policy implementation, while doing everything we can to ensure everyone benefits from sustainable economic growth. While we have always looked at the different elements of GRID, what is different and marks a paradigm shift, is addressing sustainability, resilience, and inclusiveness simultaneously and systematically in formulating development policy to address the interconnected challenges. It also calls for sequencing interventions in ways that are tailored to country development needs and objectives, and moving from boutique green investments, to greening entire economies. Such a path will achieve lasting economic growth that generates shared prosperity and restores momentum on the SDGs.
This report provides the World Bank Group's first systematic overview of the range of options and solutions available for developing countries to build greener, more resilient and more inclusive economies. It argues that such a path is necessary given the enormous challenges that the world confronts - the pandemic, slowing growth, climate change and degrading environmental services. And it highlights that the cross-cutting enablers are investing in all types of capital; policy reforms, institutional strengthening and technology innovation; and mobilizing capital at scale, especially from the private sector. The GRID approach represents a new chapter in evolving efforts to address the many economic problems the world confronts. I hope that this report will ignite further discussions and inspire concrete actions towards a more sustainable, inclusive and prosperous future.
Mari E. Pangestu
Managing Director
Development Policy and Partnerships
The World Bank
Acknowledgements
This document has been produced by a World Bank Group team and under the guidance of Mari Pangestu, Managing Director for Development Policy and Partnerships (MDDPP).
The team worked under the leadership of Indermit Gill and Juergen Voegele, and included members representing various units across the Bank (Practice Groups, Regions, and DEC) including Carlos Arteta, Hana Brixi, Marcello Estevao, Pablo Fajnzylber, Stephane Guimbert, Steven Hammer, Miria Pigato and as well as colleagues in IFC (Anastasia Gekis, Laila Nordine) and MIGA (Merli Baroudi, Conor Healy) and numerous other World Bank Group colleagues who provided substantial input.
The core drafting team was led by Richard Damania and included Enrique Aldaz-Carroll, Valerie Layrol, and Jun Rentschler.
This document expands on the paper "From COVID-19 Crisis Response to Resilient Recovery - Saving Lives and Livelihoods while Supporting Green, Resilient and Inclusive Development (GRID)" endorsed by the Development Committee in 2021.
For valuable advice and feedback the team thanks Ferid Belhaj, Anna Bjerde, Ousmane Diagana, Makhtar Diop, Qimiao Fan, Lisa Finneran, Manuela Ferro, Stephanie von Friedeburg, Hafez Ghanem, Caren Grown, Jingdong Hua, Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, Ayhan Kose, Victoria Kwakwa, Hiroshi Matano, Mamta Murthi, Akihiko Nishio, Sheila Redzepi, Carmen Reinhart, Hartwig Schafer, and Axel van Trotsenburg.
The document has benefitted from extensive internal and external consultations. This involved the MDDPP and MDOPS Offices, the Regions, the Practice Groups, DEC, ECR, OPCS, FCV, IEG, DFI, IFC, MIGA, Treasury, and HR.
Incisive comments and inputs were also provided by the World Bank-IMFHigh-Level Advisory Group on Sustainable and Inclusive Recovery and Growth, which comprises experts from research institutions, private sector, and governments in addition to senior staff of the World Bank Group and IMF.
Disclaimer
