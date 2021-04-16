Green Wealth Management Group Chooses Partnered Independence with Sanctuary Wealth

INDIANAPOLIS, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, is expanding its national footprint into Connecticut as the Green Wealth Management Group becomes the sixth new addition to its network of independent partner firms to date in 2021. The firm, based in Southbury, Connecticut, manages approximately $350 million in client assets. Green Wealth Management Group's five-person team includes founders and Senior Wealth Advisors Alan Green, Lori DosSantos, and Andrew Heatley, and collectively has more than 30 years of experience as Merrill Lynch employees.

"We're very excited to expand the Sanctuary Wealth network to another key market with the addition of Green Wealth Management Group and look forward to working closely with Alan, Lori and Andrew to make their business even stronger," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "There are many exciting enhancements coming to the Sanctuary platform this year, but our highest priority will remain helping outstanding advisors make the transition from employee to partner and business owner."

"When we were considering the best path forward for our clients and our business, we knew we didn't want more of the same, but also that this was too big and too important to do alone. We needed a partner who not only understood the industry and where we were coming from but could also provide us with advantages that we wouldn't have on our own," explained Alan Green, CFP®, CPFA, CPWA®, Co-Founder and Senior Wealth Advisor, Green Wealth Management Group. "We were particularly impressed by Sanctuary's emphasis on planning, which is how we start all relationships and something we really wanted to go deeper with for our clients."

The Green Wealth Management Group implements consultative, planning-based financial strategies to benefit individuals, families, and a wide range of businesses. Areas of specialty include retirement income planning, corporate retirement plans, stock options and concentrated positions, liability management and liquidity needs. All three principals have earned advanced professional certifications such as Certified Financial Planner™, Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor, Certified Private Wealth Advisor ® and Chartered Retirement Planning CounselorSM.

"Joining Sanctuary Wealth gives us the ability to fully expand on the four key areas we emphasize for clients: financial planning; investment management; insurance and client advocacy," said Lori DosSantos, CRPC®, CPFA, Co-Founder and Senior Wealth Advisor, Green Wealth Management Group. "We interviewed a number of different companies and saw that Sanctuary was far and away the best fit, not only for us personally and professionally, but also for our clients due to the products and services that are offered through Sanctuary."

"We were completely blown away by some of the things we'll be able to do using Sanctuary's cutting edge technology stack, and the sophisticated investment platform," added Andrew Heatley, CFP®, CPFA, CRPC®, Co-Founder and Senior Wealth Advisor, Green Wealth Management Group. "We want to always put the client's interest first, and joining Sanctuary allows us to do that."

In addition to the three co-founders, Green Wealth Management Group includes Operations Manager, Eva Goutzos and Client Service Associate, Jane Stock.

"Although they were located in a different division, during my years with Merrill I was very much aware of the Green Wealth Management Group and the outstanding reputations that Alan, Lori and Andrew have built," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "They are a team that has always been focused on doing more for their clients. Now as business owners rather than employees they will have much more control over the destiny of their firm and the ability to put their clients first without any appearance of a conflict of interest."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth ( sanctuarywealth.com/ ) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes 47 partner firms across 19 states with over $15.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Solutions, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

