Green bonds are growing

Companies are utilising new opportunities for green mortgage finance in Denmark. This means that green mortgage bonds have risen to kr. 43 billion and amounts to 1.3 per cent of the Danish mortgage bonds. In addition to Danish mortgage banks, Danish companies also issue green bonds. In total, Danish green bonds amount to kr. 109 billion at the end of August 2021.

