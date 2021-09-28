Log in
Green bonds are growing

09/28/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Companies are utilising new opportunities for green mortgage finance in Denmark. This means that green mortgage bonds have risen to kr. 43 billion and amounts to 1.3 per cent of the Danish mortgage bonds. In addition to Danish mortgage banks, Danish companies also issue green bonds. In total, Danish green bonds amount to kr. 109 billion at the end of August 2021.

Disclaimer

Danmarks Nationalbank published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 06:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
