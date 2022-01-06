Green, resilient, and inclusive development: Lessons from Sri Lanka

A new development paradigm is emerging which aims for a post-pandemic economic recovery that is more sustainable and resilient to shocks and leaves no one behind. The World Bank's new approach is called Green, Resilient and Inclusive Development, or GRID, which seeks to support clients to holistically address the related crises of climate change, COVID-19, and inequality.

Even before the pandemic, governments and development partners were already adopting greener and more socially inclusive policies and investments. For example, in Sri Lanka it is no longer enough to connect point A and B with an improved road. We must consider the farmers that live along the road and how it can help them bring produce to markets. At the same time, we need to consider the wild elephants that must cross this same road to get to their seasonal grasslands and wewas, as well as climate resilience measures to protect roads from flash- and seasonal floods. The GRID approach enables us to take this to a much greater scale.

The Ecosystem Conservation and Management Project (ESCAMP), currently under implementation by Sri Lanka's Forest Department and Department of Wildlife Conservation, offers early experience and lessons for taking the GRID approach to scale. We want to highlight some practices that offer multiple benefits and a multiplier effect to the Sri Lankan economy.