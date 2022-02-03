Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GreenRock participates in fast-charging technology funding round.

02/03/2022 | 04:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


DGAP-Media / 03.02.2022 / 10:40

GreenRock Eco Ventures Corp. (ISIN: CA3953911052) (CUSIP: 395391105) (WKN: A3C57A) (?GreenRock" or "the Company"), a British Columbia (BC) based investment group focused on sustainable investment strategies and projects, announced today that it is participating in an investment round by an Israeli developer of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology.

The Israeli company has been working on so-called XFC (extreme fast charging) technology for several years with the goal of revolutionizing conventional lithium-ion batteries. The company's goal: to fully charge electric car batteries in just five minutes.

To this end, the company unveiled what it calls the "world's first" silicon-dominated battery prototype, which can be fully charged in up to five minutes. This technical innovation would be an immense step forward for the electric car industry, which is on the rise worldwide.

Led by a Vietnamese vehicle manufacturer that has announced plans to incorporate XFC technology in the future production of its own vehicles, GreenRock is participating in the Israeli company's current round of financing.

The company plans to invest the approximately $80 million raised from the funding round in establishing a research and development center in California in addition to its resident headquarters, from where they are preparing to launch mass production in 2024. The Israeli company's technology, which has been in development for three years, is protected by a total of twelve patents for cell design, software and a self-repairing system that allows batteries to regenerate on the fly. The company also let it be known that it has already signed a framework agreement with a Chinese producer of automotive batteries.

Founded in 2012, the innovative company is an ideal fit for Canadian investment group GreenRock's investment portfolio, delivering further exciting synergies with existing portfolio companies in the e-mobility space and its new investment in a Chilean lithium mine, which uses less environmentally damaging methods to extract the valuable raw material.

"Now we are sufficiently funded to bring our silicon-dominated XFC cells to the end of the R&D phase and make them ready for mass production in 2024 for global vehicle manufacturers. It will help overcome the main barrier to electric vehicle ownership - charging time - by reducing charging time by 50% and ultimately helping us create a zero-emission, clean world," said the company's CEO.

ABOUT US
GreenRock Eco Ventures Corp. (ISIN: CA3953911052 / CUSIP: 395391105 / WKN: A3C57A)
GreenRock is a global investment group based in Vancouver, Canada. GreenRock's main focus is on investments in sustainable commodities, companies and projects. Also on the foundation of own companies and projects with significant sustainability aspects through the in-house incubator GRi (GreenRock Incubator).

Source: GreenRock Eco Ventures Corp.
You can find more information at:

CONTACT PERSON:
Investor Relations:
Phone: +800 - 5263 5263
E-Mail: ir@greenrock-group.com 
Homepage: www.greenrock-group.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: GreenRock Associates LLC
Key word(s): Finance

03.02.2022 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GreenRock Associates LLC
143 Weidman Court
07675 Old Tappan, New Jersey
United States
Internet: https://greenrock-group.com/en/
EQS News ID: 1276292

 
End of News DGAP Media

1276292  03.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276292&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Latest news "Companies"
04:58aPutin heads to China to bolster ties amid Ukraine tensions
AQ
04:57aBritain fines firms $47 million over price surge for NHS nausea pill
RE
04:56aExclusive-India LIC's embedded value set at over $66.8 billion, govt official says
RE
04:56aIndia LIC's embedded value set at over $66.8 bln, govt official says
RE
04:55aDiscovery, BT in talks over British pay-TV partnership
AQ
04:55aInvitation to Nolato's year-end report audiocast conference call on 7 February
AQ
04:55aInfineon Banks on Lower EUR/USD Rate for Raised Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance -- Currency Comment
DJ
04:54aFrance's gas consumption up 6% in 2021 -GRTGaz
RE
04:53aAltera Infrastructure Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2021 Results
GL
04:53aAltera Infrastructure Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2021 Results
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time
2Stocks end higher on strong tech amid mixed U.S. earnings, weak economi..
3Alphabet eyes $2 trillion value after blowout results
4Wall St posts 4th straight gain, Meta earnings rattle social media afte..
5Meta Platforms' Frankfurt-listed shares drop on tepid forecast

HOT NEWS