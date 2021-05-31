Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Greencells GmbH : bolsters business with EUR 7.5 million credit line for projects from Euler Hermes, braves COVID-19 uncertainty

05/31/2021 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Greencells GmbH / Key word(s): Financing
Greencells bolsters business with EUR 7.5 million credit line for projects from Euler Hermes, braves COVID-19 uncertainty

31.05.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Greencells bolsters business with EUR 7.5 million credit line for projects from Euler Hermes, braves COVID-19 uncertainty

Saarbrücken, 31. May 2021 - Greencells GmbH, a globally active EPC and O&M service provider for utility-scale solar power plants, is amongst the companies to have secured a credit line by credit insurance giant Euler Hermes during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis in 2020.

Despite the uncertain outlook caused by the COVID-19 crisis which restrained new lending activities in the entire finance sector, a EUR 7.5 million credit line was agreed in 2020 and made available at the beginning of 2021. Cooperating with an established industry player such as Greencells gives Euler Hermes the opportunity to support the development of renewable energy generation despite the ongoing crisis. The agreement covers projects on global scale, with the first guarantee issued being a performance bond of MYR 5.4 million (EUR 1.2 million) in favor of the Malaysian grid authority.

Cyrill Reidelstürz, CFO of Greencells GmbH, comments: "In a time marked by economic shockwaves, Greencells GmbH was able to establish this new relationship with one of the credit insurance industry's key players. This is an indicator of the strong performance of our company as well as the overall resilience of photovoltaics throughout the COVID-19 crisis."

Anna-Katharina Wichmann, Head of MMCD of Euler Hermes Deutschland: "During the global pandemic, we not only protected our customers and their supply chains against the economic consequences of COVID-19, but also dealt intensively with important future issues such as the expansion of renewable energies. With Greencells, we are now supporting a renowned expert in the field of green energy in bringing more solar parks to the grid worldwide."

Both companies plan to continue their partnership over the growing Greencells project pipeline.

About Greencells GmbH:
Greencells GmbH is a global provider of EPC and O&M services specialized in utility-scale solar power plants. Together with its sister company Greencells Group Holdings Ltd. (together "Greencells Group"), which is active worldwide as a solar project developer, the company has the know-how in all project phases to optimally plan, finance, implement and operate solar projects. Greencells GmbH, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Saarbrücken, has around 70 employees as well as several hundred skilled workers at the active construction sites. As one of the largest European providers of solar power plants, Greencells Group has already been successfully involved in the construction or planning of over 2.1 GWp capacity in more than 25 countries.

About Euler Hermes:
Euler Hermes is the global leader in trade credit insurance and a recognized specialist in the areas of surety, collections, structured trade credit and political risk. Headquartered in Paris, Euler Hermes is present in more than 50 countries with 5,800 employees. In 2020, Euler Hermes global business transactions represented 824 billion Euro in exposure. Euler Hermes is a full member of Allianz Group.

For more information, please visit www.eulerhermes.com.

Greencells contact:
Alexandra Roger-Machart | Head of Communications and PR
ir@greencells.com | Mobile: +49 172 397 0957

Greencells GmbH
Bahnhofstr. 28
66111 Saarbrücken
Germany
www.greencells.com

Euler Hermes contact:
Antje Wolters | Head of Media Relations
antje.wolters@eulerhermes.com
Phone: +49 (0)40 8834-1033 | Mobile: +49 (0)160 899 2772

Euler Hermes Deutschland
Gasstraße 29
22761 Hamburg
Germany
www.eulerhermes.de


31.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Greencells GmbH
Bahnhofstraße 28
66111 Saarbrücken
Germany
Phone: 0681/9926690
E-mail: info@greencells.com
Internet: www.greencells.com
ISIN: DE000A289YQ5
EQS News ID: 1202319

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1202319  31.05.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202319&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:16aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL  : Fixed Income Investor Presentation by SMFG (3,254KB)
PU
04:16aISUZU MOTORS  : Signing the United Nations Global Compact
PU
04:16aCSOP TO BRING CSOP HUATAI-PINEBRIDGE CSI PHOTOVOLTAIC INDUSTRY ETF (STOCK TICKER : 3134.HK) on the HKEX
BU
04:15aINNOFACTOR OYJ  : Finnish Forest Centre selects Innofactor as supplier for a case management application
AQ
04:15aOECD Sees Strongest Global Economic Expansion for Almost Half a Century
DJ
04:14aCII Elects New Office Bearers for 2021-22
PU
04:14aAccelerated Actions Needed to Realise Critical Objectives of the SDGs — Ken Ofori-Atta
PU
04:14aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL  : Announcement Regarding SMBC`s Strategic Investment in KomGo SA
PU
04:14aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL  : SMBC commits additional support for COVID-19 emergency relief and recovery efforts in India
PU
04:14aHITACHI  : Suntory Beverage & Food and Hitachi Collaboratively Create IoT Platform to Realize Precision Traceability, and the Digital Transformation of Factory Management and Work Styles at the Suntory Kita-Alps Shinano-no-Mori Water Plant
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Intel reiterates chip supply shortages could last several years
2WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED : EIGHT KIDS AND A NUN MAY HAVE DOOMED COAL'S FUTURE: Russell
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decre..
4CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A. : CPI PROPERTY S A : GROUP - Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021
5UNION GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED : UNION GAS : Response To Query Regarding Trading Activity

HOT NEWS