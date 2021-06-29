Greene King : WEMBLEY PUB CHANGES ITS NAME TO 'SOUTHGATE'S REVENGE'

Not only has the pub changed its name but, they've also renamed a pint in his honour, serving up fresh pints of 'Southgate's Revenge'. Best served cold!

As fierce footballing rivals, the match is another chapter in the book of England vs. Germany. It's the clash of the tournament and the biggest game imaginable for Gareth Southgate, after missing that crucial penalty back in 96. A win would not only bring closure for the England boss but, get the whole country celebrating too. It'd be the Three Lions' best chance of winning a major tournament since beating the Germans in 66!

Cvetelina Metanova, general manager at Southgate's Revenge (previously The Torch) said:

'Being located in the heart of Wembley, we couldn't be more excited to have such a landmark game happening right on our doorstep. That's why we wanted to really celebrate and rally support behind the England team and Gareth Southgate, by doing a special pub takeover in his honour.

'The atmosphere here at the pub on game day is always incredible when England are playing and tonight will be no exception!'

