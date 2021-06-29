Log in
Greene King : WEMBLEY PUB CHANGES ITS NAME TO 'SOUTHGATE'S REVENGE'

06/29/2021 | 10:02am EDT
Not only has the pub changed its name but, they've also renamed a pint in his honour, serving up fresh pints of 'Southgate's Revenge'. Best served cold!

As fierce footballing rivals, the match is another chapter in the book of England vs. Germany. It's the clash of the tournament and the biggest game imaginable for Gareth Southgate, after missing that crucial penalty back in 96. A win would not only bring closure for the England boss but, get the whole country celebrating too. It'd be the Three Lions' best chance of winning a major tournament since beating the Germans in 66!

Cvetelina Metanova, general manager at Southgate's Revenge (previously The Torch) said:

'Being located in the heart of Wembley, we couldn't be more excited to have such a landmark game happening right on our doorstep. That's why we wanted to really celebrate and rally support behind the England team and Gareth Southgate, by doing a special pub takeover in his honour.

'The atmosphere here at the pub on game day is always incredible when England are playing and tonight will be no exception!'

The pub, alongside over 1,000 Greene King pubs will be showing every match across the tournament, with screens and full commentary. Seats are available to book now, giving fans the best view and atmosphere as part of its promise to remain 'Your Home of Pub Sport'.

By downloading the free Greene King Season Ticket app, you can get a free drink on your first visit and access exclusive deals on drinks during the games.

To bag the best seat in the house, find and book a Greene King pub here.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tables must be booked in advance. All Greene King pubs will continue to adhere to its 'Pub Safe' promises, including all guidance relating to COVID-19, and follow all Government guidelines to ensure you can enjoy your visit safely.

Greene King Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 14:01:02 UTC.


HOT NEWS