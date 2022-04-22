Greene in court over disqualification effort

That's as a group of voters are working to block her, arguing that the supporter of former President Donald Trump has violated a policy of the U.S. Constitution known as the "Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause" by supporting the Jan. 6, 2021 rally on the U.S. Capitol - that turned into a violent assault.

Greene defended her Twitter invitation to the rally, saying she expected a 'peaceful march':

GREENE: "I was asking people to come for a peaceful march, which is what everyone is entitled to do under their First Amendment, but I was not asking them to actively engage in violence." (flash)

LAWYER: "There's not a secret code in there that's supposed to be peaceful, right?

GREENE: "Well, I never mean anything for violence, I don't support violence of any kind."

The clause, which passed after the U.S. Civil War in the 1860s, prohibits politicians from running for Congress if they have engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" or "given aid or comfort" to the nation's enemies.

During the hearing, Greene was also pressed on whether she advocates for political violence against people with whom she disagrees with, and she replied:

"I don't think so...I don't know how to answer that."

Andrew Celli, a lawyer for the voters, also questioned Greene about a video she recorded in 2019, before she took office, calling U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi a "traitor."

After first denying the statement, she said this:

"Oh no, wait... Hold on now...I believe, by not upholding the, securing the border, that that violates her oath of office."

The voter challenge is being spearheaded by a group called Free Speech for People that advocates for campaign finance reform.

Greene's lawyer, James Bopp, argued during his opening remarks that removing her from the ballot would be both unfair to her and to voters in her conservative-leaning district - and that as a lawmaker, Greene was herself a victim of the violence on January 6.

Greene is expected to appeal any ruling against her, and has already brought parallel litigation in U.S. federal court seeking to halt the administrative proceeding.