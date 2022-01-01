Greenfield Twin Born at Midnight at Natividad is Monterey County’s First Birth of 2022

SALINAS, Calif., Jan. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenfield twins Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born just 15 minutes apart, but what makes their birth so rare is that they were born on different days, months and years.



Aylin Yolanda Trujillo entered the world exactly at midnight on Saturday, Jan. 1, making her the first baby born at Natividad Medical Center and in Monterey County in 2022. Her twin brother, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, delivered first at 11:45 pm on Dec. 31, 2021.

Aylin weighed in at 5 pounds, 14 ounces, while big brother Alfredo weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

There are about 120,000 twin births in the U.S. every year, making up just over 3% of all births. However, twins with different birthdays are rare, and some estimate the chance of twins being born in different years as one in 2 million.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” mom Fatima Madrigal said. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

The fraternal twins join three older siblings, two girls and a boy. Madrigal said her oldest son was excited that one of the babies was a boy and that her family couldn’t wait to meet them.

“This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career,” said Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at Natividad Medical Group and faculty at Natividad. “It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!”

SOURCES

Twin and birth rate statistics cited from the CDC here. Odds of twins born in different years here.

ABOUT NATIVIDAD

Natividad is a hospital and trauma center providing compassionate, high-quality health care to everyone, regardless of ability to pay. Located in Salinas, Calif., Natividad is a public health care system offering a wide range of inpatient, outpatient, emergency, diagnostic and specialty medical care for adults and children. Founded in 1886, the 172-bed medical center has more than 10,000 admissions and 42,000 emergency visits annually. Home to the area's only Level II Trauma Center, the hospital's specialized personnel, equipment and services provide a vital local community service that saves lives and keeps patients close to home. Natividad's Baby-Friendly® facility delivers 2,200 babies every year and is affiliated with UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals. It also operates an accredited Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, giving the tiniest and most fragile babies — some as small as one pound — the best chance for a healthy start. Through its UCSF-affiliated Natividad Family Medicine Residency, Natividad is the only teaching hospital on the Central Coast. For more information, please call (831) 755-4111 or visit www.natividad.com.

