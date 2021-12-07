Log in
Greenliant Expands Wide Temperature microSD ArmourDrive(TM) Memory Card Lineup

12/07/2021 | 01:21pm EST
DGAP-News: Greenliant / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Greenliant Expands Wide Temperature microSD ArmourDrive(TM) Memory Card Lineup

07.12.2021 / 10:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Greenliant Expands Wide Temperature microSD ArmourDrive(TM) Memory Card Lineup

PX Series Industrial Memory Cards Feature SMART Command Support, High Performance, High Reliability

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Greenliant is now shipping its wide temperature (W-temp) microSD ArmourDrive(TM) PX Series, built with advanced 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND flash memory. Available from 32GB to 256GB, W-temp (-25 to +85 degrees Celsius) microSD ArmourDrive PX Series industrial memory cards support 3,000 program-erase (P/E) cycles, and are tested to withstand shock, vibration and water. See microSD ArmourDrive product information at http://bit.ly/SD-microSD.
 

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=7d08da3e60a4ccea37b3d1b9b26787e3

 

 

"With the addition of the W-temp 93 PX Series, Greenliant now offers one of the broadest microSD industrial memory card portfolios," said Arthur Kroyan, vice president of business development and marketing, Greenliant. "The 93 PX Series has been designed to meet performance, reliability and long-term support requirements from demanding video, security, networking and industrial applications."

Benefits of wide temperature 93 PX Series microSD ArmourDrive industrial memory cards include:

- Multiple Capacities: 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB

- High Performance: Reaches up to 100/97 MB/s sequential read/write

- Energy Efficient: Active current less than 400 mA; standby current less than 1 mA

- Rugged: Resistant to shock (1500G), vibration (20G) and water (IPX7 rating)

- Reliable: Achieves more than 3 million hours for Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF)

- SMART Support: Monitors remaining useful product life

Availability
Greenliant has started volume production of wide temperature (-25 C to +85 C) microSD ArmourDrive PX Series industrial memory cards. For more information about 93 PX Series products, contact a Greenliant channel partner, https://www.greenliant.com/sales.

About Greenliant
By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo and ArmourDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Tara Yingst
Greenliant
408-200-8062
media@greenliant.com

SOURCE: Greenliant


07.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1254981  07.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254981&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
