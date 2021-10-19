Greenpath Financial Wellness Named to Companies That Care 2021 Honor Roll for Third Year

This year’s award recognizes the nonprofit’s efforts to promote inclusion, diversity, equity and access

For a third year, GreenPath Financial Wellness, a national nonprofit that provides financial counseling, has been named to the Center for Companies That Care Honor Roll. This list recognizes 13 U.S. based for-profit and not-for-profit employers who have consistently demonstrated the 10 Characteristics of Socially Responsible Employers, maintained outstanding workplace practices and active community involvement. GreenPath was previously bestowed this honor in 2017 and 2020. ClariFi, a GreenPath affiliate headquartered in Philadelphia, also earned this prestigious distinction.

The 2021 award highlights the companies’ efforts to “consider the human toll when making business decisions” during an unprecedented pandemic and times of civil unrest. GreenPath was recognized for its COVID-19 response (remote work, employee communications and outreach, flex schedules, grant circles, cash flow planning, unemployment assistance and Paid Time Off buyout) and its Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (I.D.E.A.) initiative. Through I.D.E.A., GreenPath commits to intentionally and systematically align company resources, interactions, practices, policies, and processes to drive engagement across employees, clients and communities towards I.D.E.A. objectives.

“GreenPath’s vision is to create and sustain a respectful, inclusive, and empathetic culture where our employees are inspired to be their whole selves at work,” said Kristen Holt, president and CEO, GreenPath Financial Wellness. “Through the I.D.E.A. principles and practices, we are leveraging the individual and collective voices, perspectives, and experiences that contribute to the financial wellness of our diverse clients and communities.”

“Our Honor Roll employers have always done an exceptional job of demonstrating employer engagement,” says Marci Koblenz, Co-founder and President, Companies That Care. “The impact on people was and is front and center as our Honor Roll determined how to address today’s many challenges. They have emphasized communications, well-being, safety, relationships, learning, listening, and inclusion all in the quest to do the best they can for all who work in and with their organization.”

GreenPath’s I.D.E.A. work is tied to its mission: empowering people to lead financially healthy lives. Recognizing that many of the underrepresented communities it serves have been historically marginalized, GreenPath will re-imagine its services and impact, focusing on enhanced, expanded programs that best meet the needs of those communities. To meet those needs, GreenPath will continue conducting research efforts within communities of color, to gain the insights needed to design engaging and useful messaging, products and services. I.D.E.A.’s success will be measured by the increased diversity of GreenPath’s leadership and workforce, increased understanding of the individual and collective needs of its workforce, and its vigor to recruit, promote, and create access to opportunities for all team members.

Holt added: “We know that diverse teams produce better outcomes. By creating an equitable, positive experience for all team members, we can leverage the talent of nearly 500 employees across the nation, to achieve innovation, creativity, and better results.”

About Center for Companies That Care

Companies That Care is a national, 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to increasing the college graduation rate of underserved students and ensuring social sustainability by engaging employers in improving the lives of employees, families and communities. For more about Companies That Care, the Honor Roll, or its other initiatives, visit www.companies-that-care.org or call 312.661.1010.

About GreenPath Financial Wellness

As one of the largest financial counseling agencies in the nation, GreenPath Financial Wellness has assisted millions of people with debt and credit management, student loans, homeownership and foreclosure prevention. Headquartered in Michigan, GreenPath and its affiliates work directly with individuals, banks, credit unions and employer partners across the U.S. from more than 33 locations and through phone access and online tools. GreenPath is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, Michigan Diversity Council, Texas Diversity Council, and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation. To learn more, visit www.greenpath.org or call 866-648-8122. Follow the nonprofit on Facebook and Instagram @greenpathfinancial and on Twitter @GreenPath.

