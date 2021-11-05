Greenpeace, Texas prosecutor settle charges in 2019 climate protest

HOUSTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Environmental activists who shut
the largest U.S. energy export port for a day to protest climate
change agreed to pay police, fire and court costs to settle
state criminal charges, officials said on Friday.
Greenpeace members halted shipping in September 2019 by
dangling on ropes from a bridge https://www.reuters.com/article/us-houstonshipchannel-closure-idINKCN1VY1EX
over the Houston Ship Channel to bring attention to climate
change concerns during a presidential debate in the city.
Felony charges of disrupting critical energy infrastructure
were later dismissed https://www.greenpeace.org/usa/news/grand-jury-refuses-felonies-for-greenpeace-activists-and-others-charged-in-houston-oil-industry-protest
by a Houston grand jury. The state pursued lesser charges of
obstructing a highway against 25 Greenpeace members involved in
the protest.
The agreement calls for charges to be dismissed against the
25 in six months if there are no further violations. Members of
the group also agreed to pay $250 in court costs to settle the
state highway obstruction charges.
Greenpeace paid $58,450 in restitution to local police and
fire departments that retrieved the protesters and their banners
from the bridge.
"They wasted the time of police officers and firefighters,
who potentially could have been used to respond to real
emergencies,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.
Federal charges against 22 of the activists for blocking a
waterway remain outstanding.
A Greenpeace USA spokesperson said the protesters accepted
the state pre-trial intervention agreement without entering a
guilty plea. The organization was not charged.
Federal prosecutors did not reply to requests for comment on
the status of its case.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by David Gregorio)