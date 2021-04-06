Greenpeace stages Pacific Ocean protest against deep-sea mining

April 6 (Reuters) - Greenpeace protested against deep-sea
mining in the Pacific on Monday, with the environmental
organisation's Rainbow Warrior boat trailing a ship doing
research for DeepGreen, a company which plans to mine the seabed
for battery metals.
Greenpeace activists were pictured in rubber dinghies
holding banners reading "Stop Deep Sea Mining!", with the Maersk
Launcher, a ship chartered by DeepGreen, in the background.
The protest took place 900 nautical miles (1,036 miles) off
Mexico's western coast, in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) - a
huge swathe of seabed where potato-sized nodules rich in cobalt
and other battery metals are abundant, and where DeepGreen has
an exploration license.
"The deep ocean is one of Earth's least understood and least
explored ecosystems, which is home to significant biodiversity,
and also acts as a vital carbon sink," Greenpeace said in a
statement.
A spokesman for DeepGreen said the company was grateful
Greenpeace came to see research it said was being done by
independent scientists.
"We have a shared goal of transitioning to a world powered
by 100% renewable energy, but unlike Greenpeace we have a viable
plan to get there with regard to the raw materials required," he
added by email.
DeepGreen argues seabed mining will be more sustainable than
mining on land. Greenpeace says mining the deep sea is not
needed to power the energy transition, especially if governments
commit to resource efficiency and a circular economy.
Opposition to deep-sea mining is growing. Last week carmaker
BMW, truckmaker Volvo Group, battery manufacturer Samsung SDI
and technology company Google signed on to a World Wildlife Fund
call for a moratorium on the practice.
In an open letter to those companies, DeepGreen said
sourcing battery metals from deep-sea nodules will generate
"zero solid waste, no toxic tailings, and a fraction of the
carbon emissions compared to land-based sources".
Greenpeace activists also protested in California's San
Diego port last week against a ship chartered by Global Sea
Mineral Resources (GSR), a Belgian company preparing to trial a
25-tonne prototype seabed mining robot, called Patania II, in
the CCZ.
"Deep seabed mining may or may not represent one of the more
responsible ways to source the metals the planet needs," GSR
said by email. "Without continued research we will never know
the answer."
(Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Philippa Fletcher)