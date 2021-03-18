Greenshades Expands Executive Team by Appointing Andrew Roe as Chief Revenue Officer and Frank Villavicencio as Chief Product Officer

Greenshades Software, a leading provider of payroll and HR software and information solutions, is excited to announce that Andrew Roe has joined as Chief Revenue Officer and Frank Villavicencio has joined as Chief Product Officer.

Andrew Roe brings more than two decades of relevant human capital management and payroll software leadership experience. He was previously the President and General Manager at iSolved HCM, where he led the direct sales channel and customer success functions. Prior to iSolved HCM, Andrew served in leadership roles at Lead Forensics, SurePayroll, and Paychex.

“I am quite impressed by Greenshades’ robust, tenured customer base, deep relationships in the Microsoft Dynamics ecosystem, and track record of developing and commercializing HCM products,” Roe said. “I see immense potential for Greenshades’ Payroll and HR platform to solve existing and new customers’ needs and look forward to working with David and the team to accelerate adoption.”

Frank Villavicencio brings more than two decades of relevant software, information, and human capital management leadership experience. He has held senior positions at ADP, Identropy (now Protiviti), Citigroup and Oracle. He was previously the Chief Product Officer of Shared Services at ADP where he led a product portfolio spanning payroll, tax, general ledger, HR document management, access and identity management solutions. Prior to ADP, Frank held product leadership roles with a focus on digital identity.

“I am excited to join Greenshades and help drive the evolution of its robust Payroll, Tax and HR Platform,” Villavicencio said. “I look forward to working with David and the Greenshades team to accelerate our pace of innovation and deliver impactful solutions that empower employees.”

"Our goal at Greenshades is to provide mid-sized businesses with the payroll and HR technology they need to best engage their employees, remain compliant, and improve their organizations,” said David Rosas, Co-founder and CEO. “Strengthening the Greenshades executive team with Andrew and Frank underscores our commitment to that goal, adding additional industry experience and world-class leadership to our team."

“Building a strong leadership team to support David is essential to accelerating the growth and development of Greenshades,” said Omair Sarwar, Chairman of the Board at Greenshades and Partner at SFW Capital Partners. “Andrew’s commercial experience and Frank’s product experience will be invaluable to the organization and we are quite excited to have them on board.”

In March of 2019, SFW Capital Partners made a strategic investment in Greenshades Software in partnership with its co-founders, David Rosas and Matt Kane.

About Greenshades Software

Greenshades Software, founded in Jacksonville in 2002, is a leading provider of payroll and HR information and software solutions for mid-sized businesses with deep integrations into leading middle market ERP platforms. Greenshades’ software enables its customers to manage their payroll processes internally ensuring tax compliance and reducing the friction inherent in these complex processes. Greenshades also provides a suite of HR solutions that drive critical employee engagement and management workflows. Greenshades’ customers include more than 4,000 mid-sized businesses that employ approximately 3 million people across the United States. For more information, visit www.greenshades.com.

About SFW Capital Partners, LP

SFW Capital Partners is a specialized private equity firm that invests in leading Information, Software, Industrial and Healthcare Technology companies, where its principals’ 25+ years of investing in and experience with relevant business models, technologies, competitive dynamics and service requirements gives them confidence in their ability to support management teams in growing their companies and building value. SFW invests in companies that provide critical tools to help other businesses make better decisions and/or become more efficient. These companies, which include providers of hardware, software, data and information, critical outsourced services, and consumables, provide a high return on investment to their customers and can serve a wide variety of end-markets. For more information, visit www.sfwcap.com.

