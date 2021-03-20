Greensill administrators lay off some 440 staff

The job cuts were made "whilst the joint administrators are in continued discussion with interested parties in relation to the purchase of certain Greensill Capital assets," accountants Grant Thornton said in a statement.

A smaller number of staff have been retained, they added.

Greensill entered administration on March 8 after losing insurance coverage.

The Guardian newspaper, which earlier reported https://bit.ly/3c6Uqs9 the job cuts, said they affected workers in London and Cheshire.

The administrators have also said that 34 creditors of Greensill Capital Pty, the Australian parent of the British company, submitted more than A$1.75 billion ($1.35 billion) in claims to the company.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Jason Neely)