Greenwashing: deception and vague promises that do not help the environment

Oct 26 (Reuters) - What seems friendly to the environment
but is not? Greenwashing.
The phrase evokes painting something "green", or
environmentally friendly, and describes exaggerated and
misleading claims that suggest a company or country are stewards
of the environment without real action. As countries gather for
in Scotland, tackling it will be one of many items on the to-do
in Scotland, tackling it will be one of many items on the to-do
list.
WHAT IS IT?
"Eco", "green", and "natural" are common phrases of
greenwashing. They are used broadly and there is no scientific
standard to meet, even though some regulators have tried to set
limits. What makes a product "sustainable"?
Items destined for landfill may be "recyclable" even if they
are not easy to recycle.
Some of these claims face challenges with regulators, courts
and by the public.
An apparel maker that uses recycled fabrics but has
coal-powered factories, oil companies claiming to be renewable
energy leaders, and cooking oil made with genetically modified
organisms but branded as "natural" are examples that could or
have faced legal challenges, according to a 2021 review by law
firm Quinn Emanuel.
Investment companies face regulatory scrutiny of their
claims of environmental credentials of their stock funds, it
noted.
HOW MUCH OF IT IS THERE?
A review of websites by global consumer authorities found
four in 10 promoting products and services in a way that could
be misleading, Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said.
WHAT'S A CONSUMER TO DO?
Look for claims that can be, and are, verified.
"Make sure that these claims are made or validated by a
third party," such as a nonprofit, said Cynthia Cummis,
co-founder of the Science Based Targets initiative, which works
with companies to set emissions targets.
Investigate how a group is cutting its own emissions, she
said. "Look at their broader policies and actions, rather than
just the narrow claim that they're making around maybe one
product."
IS THERE A BIGGER PROBLEM?
When greenwashing undermines confidence in consumer goods,
companies and governments, it becomes more difficult to convince
people that their actions matter.
(Reporting by Peter Henderson, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)