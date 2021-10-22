Log in
Greenworks Commercial : Expands with $20 Million Investment in New East Tennessee Facility

10/22/2021 | 08:31am EDT
Commercial Center of Excellence to create more than 200 jobs

Greenworks Commercial, the leading provider of battery-operated outdoor power equipment, is announcing plans for a new manufacturing, research and development, product testing, and customer experience center in Morristown, TN. The $20 million initial investment will create hundreds of new jobs for the area beginning next year.

The Greenworks Commercial Center of Excellence will include a 181,000 square foot manufacturing facility producing commercial ride-on vehicles and mowers and technologically advanced commercial-grade batteries. The campus will also include a 20,000 square foot customer experience center located on 30 acres of green space, which will be utilized for dealer training and events as well as product development and testing.

“Greenworks is proud to have led battery-powered innovation for years, and this new facility will allow us to continue to lead the industry in creating the best, most durable and most eco-friendly commercial power equipment in the world,” says Tony Marchese, Greenworks Commercial Vice President of Sales and Operations. “We’re excited to make this investment in U.S. manufacturing, ushering Greenworks Commercial into a new era.”

The Greenworks Commercial factory is expected to open in early spring of 2022 and set to welcome more than 200 new employees.

About Greenworks Commercial

Since 2002, Greenworks has manufactured rugged, powerful tools with superior brushless motor technology and advanced lithium-ion battery power. Greenworks Commercial sets the standard for commercial-grade, battery-powered outdoor equipment as the only brand exclusively focused on the design and manufacturing of battery-powered products. For more information, visit http://greenworkscommercial.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS