Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Armenia President Armen Sarkissian as the country celebrates Independence Day.

In a message of greetings to Armen Sarkissian the President said that Belarus and Armenia are consistently building up political, trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation relying on solid traditions of friendship and mutually beneficial partnership.

'Our countries are connected by strong friendly relations, mutual commitment to the development of constructive political dialogue and efficient partnership across the board,' Aleksandr Lukashenko said in a message of greetings to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Belarusian President expressed confidence that further joint work will ensure positive dynamics of the bilateral trade and economic ties, the implementation of new mutually beneficial projects, and the realization of the cooperation potential in the Eurasian Economic Union.

